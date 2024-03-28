Samsung 2024 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Samsung has unveiled its full range of TVs for 2024, so we're taking this opportunity to lay the full range out.

The Korean technology conglomerate is leaving no stone unturned this year, with a tidal wave of upgrades coming to all of its TVs. On this page, you'll find the flagship models of Samsung's three premium pillars. The S95D is the company's new top-tier OLED, the QN95 is the top-of-the-range 4K Neo QLED, and the QN900D is the latest flagship 8K Neo QLED model.

Samsung's three-pronged attack is sure to stir up its rivals, but with strong competition already on show from LG, Philips and Panasonic, will Samsung reign supreme in 2024? Before we can answer that, we'll run through a few of the latest developments in Samsung's latest lineup...

What's new?

OLED upgrades aplenty: glare-free displays, new sizes and the elusive S85D

Just a few short years ago, the idea that Samsung would even consider making an OLED TV was preposterous, but just look how far we've come. 2024 marks the year that Samsung will officially have three OLED TVs in its lineup – are you nervous yet LG?

The S95D and S90D are both returning models, supplanting the S95C and S90C models respectively. Both of these models have new tricks up their sleeves, starting with the 'OLED Glare Free' panel on the S95D. While the name may be giving it too much credit, Samsung's reflectivity-reducing and ambient light-busting matte screen effect does do an admirable job of reducing glare from bright windows or lighting in your living room.

While the S90D doesn't get this new feature, it instead gets to branch out into a couple of new compact sizes. You'll now be able to buy it in 42-, 48-, 55-, 77- and 83-inches, which puts it on par with the LG C3 (and upcoming LG C4) OLED TV in terms of sizing versatility.

There's also the elusive S85D, which we don't know much about yet. Speculations surround it ditching the 'QD' part completely, and serving as Samsung's standard OLED model; however, recent developments may have changed that.

The controversial 'OLED Panel Lottery'

Buying a Samsung OLED might not be as cut and dry as it was last year, especially if you're after one of the new S90D models. Rumour has it that Samsung will be interchangeably using a mixture of WOLED (traditional OLED with a white sub-pixel) and QD-OLED (OLED with a quantum dot layer) panels for this TV across all sizes; which has already caused a considerable stir.

Obviously, the major selling point of QD-OLED is that it has a handful of picture performance benefits over traditional OLED, namely a considerable upgrade in brightness. Samsung's sneaky system of selling the S90D as simply "an OLED TV" with no distinctive difference between model numbers has left us bemused at best; imagine paying the premium for QD-OLED only to not get the claimed performance.

This is an easier pill to swallow on the 42-, 48- and 83-inch models, as we know Samsung Display doesn't produce QD-OLED panels in that size, so there's no unknown panel variable if you want one of those TVs. However, it does produce QD-OLED panels in the remaining sizes, so the lack of consistency is puzzling.

We reached out to Samsung to confirm whether this claim is to be believed and if there were any identifiable features between the QD-OLED and WOLED models. This is what Samsung had to say:

"We’re continually evolving our TV portfolio to provide our customers with new and exciting innovations and experiences. Samsung OLED TVs consistently offer a premium experience while delivering excellent viewing performance, regardless of the specific panels that are integrated into the product."

Unfortunately, that doesn't settle our nerves as Samsung seems to have dodged the question entirely there.

Picture and sound upgrades courtesy of AI

If OLED isn't you're thing, then you'll be pleased to know that Samsung's latest suite of Mini LED-powered Neo QLED TVs are also set to include some new features. AI is the buzzword of 2024, and it's infiltrated Samsung's TV lineup to great effect.

The new Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 and NQ8 AI Gen3 processors power these 4K and 8K TVs respectively are set to come with some revolutionary features. These include greatly enhanced upscaling, better motion tracking of fast-moving objects (such as footballs), and enhanced contrast for boosted three-dimensional depth.

Samsung's upscaling engine has seen general improvements which means that HD to 4K and 4K to 8K upscaling look better than ever on these TVs. This has resulted in an impressive return to form for Samsung's 8K TV offerings in which upscaling efficiency is integral.

AI is also creating some notable upgrades when it comes to sound performance and features. The biggest feature is the new Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro which separates voices from the wider audio mix and repositions it in order to make dialogue clearer. Adaptive Sound Pro, on the other hand, adapts the sound to best match the artist's original intention while also adding additional clarity to vocals and environmental sounds.

Finally, Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro uses the integrated speaker system to create 'action tracking sound' while the upward-firing systems found in Samsung's premium 2024 models (QN900D and QN90D respectively) deliver overhead sound.

Gaming specs are as strong as ever

When it comes to companies providing more than two HDMI 2.1 sockets, you're basically just looking at Samsung and LG, as most other manufacturers use the same MediaTek chipsets. Historically, Samsung has been at the forefront of including the latest gaming specs with its TVs, and its 2024 range is no different.

Gamers will be happy to find full support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM which should suit gamers on the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles. PC gamers get an even sweeter deal, as the 2024 sets now reach an even higher 144Hz refresh rate if you have a graphics card that supports that, of course.

Better yet, the S90D now comes in two new smaller sizes (42- and 48-inches) which should appeal to those who want to use a fully-featured Samsung TV as a desktop monitor.

Don't have a PC, Xbox Series X or a PS5? No problem, Samsung is making a big deal of its cloud gaming apps, which means you won't need a physical system in order to play some of the latest Xbox and PC games. Instead, you can hook a Bluetooth controller directly up to the TV and stream games over Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now and more.

But still no Dolby Vision

(Image credit: HDR10+)

Samsung is sticking to its guns when it comes to HDR format support for yet another year. Its 2024 TVs feature HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats as was the case with its 2023 models. Dolby Vision is once again absent, which is to be expected at this point. Samsung played a key part in developing HDR10+, so it's no surprise it's sticking to its guns here.

Samsung 2024 TV lineup breakdown

Now we've got that out of the way, we can start to take a closer look at the latest Samsung TV models for 2024. Scroll down for a breakdown of each TV, starting with Samsung's latest OLEDs...

Samsung S95D QD-OLED TV

Samsung's flagship QD-OLED TV is replacing the S95C, and with it comes a host of picture and feature upgrades. You can read our full thoughts and opinions on this TV in our full Samsung S95D review, but just know that it's a mighty fine TV in its own right and a noticeable upgrade over last year's model.

It features a next-generation QD-OLED panel that is a claimed 20 to 30 per cent brighter than last year, a 'glare-free' filter on the display that greatly reduces the impact of direct and ambient light, and an impressive list of gaming features including four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support up to 4K/144Hz, VRR and ALLM.

It might not excel in the sound department (although its 4.2.2-channel 70-watt speaker system is appreciated), but that's to be expected from a TV that measures just 1cm deep.

Samsung S95D specs:

Screen size 55-, 65-. 77-inches

55-, 65-. 77-inches Type QD-OLED

QD-OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung S95D launch pricing

Samsung QE55S95D: £TBC/ $2599 / AU$TBC

£TBC/ $2599 / AU$TBC Samsung QE65S95D: £3599 / $3400 / AU$4999

£3599 / $3400 / AU$4999 Samsung QE77S95D: £TBC/ $4599 / AU$TBC

Samsung S90D QD-OLED/OLED TV

You'll notice that we're calling the S90D a QD-OLED/OLED TV, due to the fact that not all models will come with a QD-OLED display. This step-down model comes in a greater range of sizes than its more expensive sibling (above), drops the glare-free tech and will likely not hit the same brightness peaks of the S95D (although further testing may disprove that).

It retains the new Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2, though, which is a good sign where AI features and picture processing are concerned.

We've only taken a short hands-on look at the S90D so far, but in an early review we found it to be an intriguing TV, and one we're looking forward to putting through its paces in our AV testing room.

Samsung S90D specs:

Screen sizes 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inches

42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inches Type QD-OLED, OLED

QD-OLED, OLED Backlight N/A

N/A Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung S90D launch pricing:

QN42S90D : £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN48S90D : £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN55S90D: £TBC / $2000 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $2000 / AU$TBC QN65S90D : £TBC / $2700 / AU$TBC

: £TBC / $2700 / AU$TBC QN77S90D : £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN83S90D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung S85D OLED TV

This TV remains somewhat of a mystery in Samsung's 2024 lineup. We've heard very little about it, leading us to believe Samsung might only be launching it in specific markets.

It's expected to use a traditional WOLED panel from LG Display, and all we know so far is that it will come in three sizes (55-, 65-, 77-inches), use the Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 processor and feature a "Contour Design". It's expected to feature a built-in 2.0 speaker system powered by 20 Watts.

We'll share more information from this elusive TV when we get it.

Samsung QN900D

8K is the Marmite of the TV world, and this year Samsung has us loving it. The QN900D features a gorgeous new Infinity Air design with a mirrored stand that gives it a floating effect, as well as a powerful new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor.

The big news this year is improved upscaling, which is important as there is a severe lack of native 8K content. Samsung has made strides in improving detail levels, contrast and movement to create a seriously impressive TV; you can read our five-star QN900D review now in fact.

Elsewhere, this TV features a built-in 6.2.4 speaker arrangement with AI-enhanced object-tracking sound modes and the usual impressive suite of Samsung gaming features including four full-fat HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Samsung QN900D specs

Screen size 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inches

65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inches Type QLED

QLED Backlight Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution 8K

8K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN900D launch price

QN65QN900D: £TBC / $5000 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $5000 / AU$TBC QN75QN900D: £TBC / $6300 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $6300 / AU$TBC QN85QN900D: £TBC / $8000 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $8000 / AU$TBC QN98QN900D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung QN800D

Samsung's step-down 8K Mini LED brings down a lot of the features from its more expensive counterpart while cutting a few corners to shave down the price. It retains the powerful new processor but trims back to a more conventional design and less powerful speaker system.

However, the solid gaming spec remains, as does the support for Dolby Atmos and HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. We haven't reviewed this TV in full yet, but you can find our early thoughts in our Samsung QN800D hands-on review.

Samsung QN800D specs:

Screen size 65-, 75-, 85-inches

65-, 75-, 85-inches Type QLED

QLED Backlight Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution 8K

8K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN800D launch price

QN65QN800D: £TBC / $3500 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $3500 / AU$TBC QN75QN800D: £TBC / $4500 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $4500 / AU$TBC QN85QN800D: £TBC / $6000 / AU$TBC

Samsung QN95D

4K Neo QLED is Samsung's bread and butter, and it wants people to remember that. The QN95D shares a very similar model number to the top-notch QD-OLED on this list, and that's no coincidence. Samsung is offering an OLED and Mini LED TV that is very similarly specced and priced at the top of its 4K lineup, giving consumers the choice between the two screen technologies.

The QN95 is a bit chunkier in terms of design, but it features the same Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 processor as its OLED counterparts. It uses a combination of Mini LED backlighting tech with quantum dots, which results in an impressively bright and punchy image. Samsung has also paid serious attention to local dimming this year, which has resulted in impressive black depths and decreased blooming and halo effects.

We're yet to release our full review of this TV, but you can find our early opinions in our Samsung QN95D hands-on review.

Samsung QN95D specs:

Screen size 65-, 75-, 85-inches

65-, 75-, 85-inches Type QLED

QLED Backlight Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN95D launch pricing:

QN55QN95D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN65QN95D: £3699 / $TBC / AU$TBC

£3699 / $TBC / AU$TBC QN75QN95D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN85QN95D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung QN90D

If the QN95D is equivalent to the S95D, then its logical to see the QN90D as the Neo QLED version of the S90D. While they're not identical, of course, they share a similar philosophy. The design is tweaked, there are more sizes (43- to 98-inches), and there are likely to be a few picture and sound compromises; and a lower price of course.

This TV retains the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, and it uses a 60W 4.2.2 speakers which is a similar spec to the flagship OLED model. It keeps the solid Samsung gaming spec of four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

We're yet to see this TV in action properly, but we're certainly looking forward to seeing what this step-down Mini LED option offers.

Samsung QN90D specs:

Screen size 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inches

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inches Type QLED

QLED Backlight Mini LED

Mini LED Resolution 4K

4K HDR formats HLG, HDR10, HDR10+

HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen

Tizen HDMI inputs x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

x 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) Gaming features 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM ARC/eARC eARC

Samsung QN90D launch pricing:

QN43QN90D: £TBC / $1500 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1500 / AU$TBC QN50QN90D: £TBC / $1600 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1600 / AU$TBC QN55QN90D: £TBC / $2000 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $2000 / AU$TBC QN65QN90D: £TBC / $2700 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $2700 / AU$TBC QN75QN90D: £TBC / $3300 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $3300 / AU$TBC QN85QN90D: £TBC / $4800 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $4800 / AU$TBC QN98QN90D: £TBC / $15000 / AU$TBC

Samsung QN85D

A further step down on the 4K Neo QLED ladder, the S85D cuts a few more features to achieve a more affordable price tag. It comes in a smaller range of sizes, a slightly thicker design and a less powerful 40-watt 2.2 speaker system.

It keeps the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and four HDMI 2.1 sockets though, which is a good sign. This is Samsung's cheapest Mini LED backlit TV, with the following models dropping the "Neo" prefix.

Samsung QN85D specs:

Sizes: 43-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

43-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch Display type: Mini LED QLED (Neo QLED)

Mini LED QLED (Neo QLED) Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K Gen2

Neural Quantum Processor 4K Gen2 HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung QN85D launch pricing:

QN55QN85D: £TBC / $1400 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1400 / AU$TBC QN65QN85D: £TBC / $1900 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1900 / AU$TBC QN75QN85D: £TBC / $2600 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $2600 / AU$TBC QN85QN85D: £TBC / $3700 / AU$TBC

Samsung Q80D

Here is where we enter Samsung's range of standard QLED TVs. Ultimately these TVs offer 4K resolution, HDMI 2.1 gaming spec (4K/120Hz included) and the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, but cut back on picture performance. While they support HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, the hardware doesn't necessarily mean you'll get HDR picture enhancements.

Design-wise, this TV looks like the QN90 and QN85 thanks to its hexagonal-shaped stand and fairly uniform (if not super slim) build.

Samsung Q80D specs:

Sizes: 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85, 98-inch

50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85, 98-inch Display type: LCD

LCD Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K Gen2

Neural Quantum Processor 4K Gen2 HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung Q80D launch price:

QN50Q80D: £TBC / $1000 / AU$TBC

QN55Q80D: £TBC / $1600 / AU$TBC

QN65Q80D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

QN75Q80D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

QN85Q80D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

QN98Q80D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung Q70D

The Q70D is the cheapest model in Samsung's 2024 lineup that includes a 4K/120Hz panel, but it loses advanced local dimming as a result. Instead of a full array backlighting system, the Q70D opts for LED edge lighting.

Last year's model also dropped Dolby Atmos support, however, it's not clear if the 2024 equivalent does the same. Crucially, the Q70D drops down to Quantum Processor 4K chip, so we're unlikely to see many of the AI-focused upgrades.

Samsung Q70D specs:

Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch Display type: LCD

LCD Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Quantum Processor 4K chip

Quantum Processor 4K chip HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung Q70D launch pricing:

QN55Q70D: £TBC / $1000 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1000 / AU$TBC QN65Q70D: £TBC / $1300 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1300 / AU$TBC QN75Q70D: £TBC / $1800 / AU$TBC

£TBC / $1800 / AU$TBC QN85Q70D: £TBC / $2800 / AU$TBC

Samsung Q60D

We reach the end of Samsung's QLED LCD offerings with the Q60D. Put simply, it's a fairly basic 4K TV with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and HDMI 2.0 sockets. It features the Quantum Processor Lite 4K, a step down from the Q70D once again and the stand is swapped out for two blade-style feet at either end of the TV.

Samsung Q60D specs:

Sizes: 43-, 50-. 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

43-, 50-. 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch Display type: LCD

LCD Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Quantum Processor 4K chip Lite

Quantum Processor 4K chip Lite HDMI 2.1: No

No Gaming features: N/A

Samsung Q60D launch price:

QN43Q60D: £TBC / $550 / AUS$TBC

QN50Q60D: £TBC / $650 / AUS$TBC

QN55Q60D: £TBC / $800 / AUS$TBC

QN65Q60D: £TBC / $1000 / AUS$TBC

QN75Q60D: £TBC / $1400 / AUS$TBC

QN85Q60D: £TBC / $2300 / AUS$TBC

Samsung The Frame TV 2024

Samsung's popular The Frame art TVs are getting a modest upgrade for 2024 too. These matte display TVs double as digital picture frames for those who want a more stylish alternative to the usual big black rectangle in their living room.

The 2024 model still uses an LCD display, the Quantum Processor 4K (meaning it most likely won't feature any big AI enhancements) and support for HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG. You'll also find HDMI 2.1 on this TV, but we presume this TV won't appeal to hardcore gamers if we had to take a guess.

Samsung The Frame 2024 specs:

Sizes: 43-, 50-. 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch

43-, 50-. 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-inch Display type: LCD

LCD Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Quantum Processor 4K chip

Quantum Processor 4K chip HDMI 2.1: Yes

Yes Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM

Samsung The Frame 2024 launch pricing:

QN43LS03D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN50LS03D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN55LS03D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN65LS03D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN75LS03D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

£TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC QN85LS03D: £TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Samsung entry-level 4K TVs 2024:

Samsung has confirmed that it will release new versions of its entry level 4K models for 2024, with the DU9000, DU8500 and DU8000 expected later this year.

