Get a 75-inch 4K/120Hz HDR smart TV for $553 with this early Black Friday sale

4K/120Hz TVs are usually expensive, costing you over $1000 most of the time, while 75-inch 4K/120Hz TVs routinely go for thousands of dollars, but not today, as you can pick up a 75-inch Toshiba M550 4K/120Hz TV for just $553 (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed the M550 just yet, but on paper, this is a huge smart TV with 4K/120Hz support, HDR, and more, making it an extremely competitive set in terms of features for its shockingly low price. So, if you're in the market for a new TV, make sure to check out this early Black Friday Best Buy deal.

75-inch 4K HDR 120Hz TV early Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75M550KU: $600 $500 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

This Toshiba set is a massive 65-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, this is a Fire TV with all the familiar smart features.

Next-gen consoles like PS5 and Series X are here, and while 4K gaming isn't as far along as marketing departments across the world want to believe, the new consoles come packed with 4K/120Hz support you can only take advantage of with a compatible set. And for $553, this Toshiba TV doesn't cost more than the next-gen consoles themselves do.

Even if you're not a gamer, there's still a lot to love with the 75M550KU. It's got HDR support in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR10+; it supports DTS Virtual: X, and it's packed with the full suite of Fire TV functionality, including robust Alexa support for hands-free control.

Perusing the reviews for the set online, you'll find largely positive feedback aside from a number of bugs reported by customers, but many note that a software update addresses these concerns, so if you take the plunge, make sure to update the TV for all the latest features and the fewest bugs.

Considering all the tech on offer, even without the latest display technologies like OLED and with a few bugs, this is an extraordinary deal. TVs of this class are rarely seen for less than $1000, and even then, that's usually on the low end for a 4K/120Hz set. If you're in the market for a responsive, huge TV that may not go toe-to-toe with the most expensive sets out there but only costs a fraction of the price, check out this deal while supplies last!

MORE:

Check out our guide on the best 65-inch TVs

Or our guide to the best 4K TVs

And our LG C2 OLED review