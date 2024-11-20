Don't want an OLED TV this Black Friday? This Hisense flagship Mini LED deal could be perfect for you

Black Friday has, according to Amazon, kicked into high gear – which means the prices of some of the most popular TVs on the markets are rapidly decreasing. We've seen a lot of OLEDs drop to new lows, but what if you need something bigger and brighter than these 55-inch Sony OLEDs?

If that sounds like a predicament you can relate to, then this Hisense TV deal might be the answer. The 65-inch U8N, Hisense's flagship Mini LED TV for 2024, is currently down to £1299 at Amazon and Currys, a fairly hefty discount from the £1800 launch price.

As it's a flagship TV, you can expect a fully-featured set with solid performance, making this a solid alternative for those concerned about OLED's (minor) shortcomings such as lower brightness and potential burn-in. And, while this is still a pretty great deal at just over £500 off, we suspect it could drop lower when Black Friday officially begins next week.

Hisense U8N 65-inch: was £1800, now £1299 at Amazon (save £501)

Hisense's 2024 flagship Mini LED scored favourably in our AV testing room thanks to its balanced picture and great gaming specs. The U8N features support for all of the major HDR formats too, which pairs nicely with the claimed 3000nits of dazzling brightness. Also available at Currys, Peter Tyson

A 65-inch flagship TV at this price is quite a steal, especially when you look at OLED alternatives that cost hundreds of pounds more.

As to be expected with a flagship TV, the U8N features a plentiful spec sheet including HDR support in all of the major formats – including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG – as well as immersive audio support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Gamers are also well catered to with dual HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz gaming with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, or 4K/144Hz with a capable gaming PC, complete with VRR and ALLM.

If you're not planning on plugging in a console or Blu-ray player, then the Vidaa smart platform should be ideal for those looking for a streaming fix. It supports all of the major international services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney Plus, as well as localised services including BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4. It also happens to be one of the few TVs on the market to support Freely for accessing UK broadcasting channels over an internet connection.

We found the picture performance of the U8N to be impressive, though it does take some tweaking in the picture settings menu to ensure the TV can reach its true potential. You can find the best picture settings in our full U8N review within the picture section.

After we dialled in the settings correctly, we found it to deliver a balanced and detailed image with convincing blacks and solid motion handling. Highlights are also well presented with impressive punch and detail, which contrast nicely with the "oodles of shadow detail" in darker sequences.

Audio is less of a highlight, as the U8N proved to be merely average in this department. While it's not noticeably bad or distracting, we felt it to be somewhat flat and unengaging; an issue that can be resolved by plugging in a decent Dolby Atmos soundbar into the HDMI eARC socket.

With £500 slashed from the RRP, the Hisense U8N is a solid option for those who aren't interested in OLED but still want a worthwhile Black Friday TV deal. At £1299 on Amazon, the Hisense U8N is a great deal in its own right, especially if you're in the market for a 65-inch set.

