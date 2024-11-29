Get an extra £200 off the Sony Bravia 8 with this fresh Black Friday OLED TV deal

Most of the best TVs dropped to their Black Friday prices a few days ago, and extra discounts are few and far between. This deal bucks the trend in style, though: the 65-inch version of the Award-wining Sony Bravia 8 is down to a record-low price of £1799 at Fenwick.

The price yesterday was £1999 and that's still how much the TV costs at most other retailers, so this is a big, unique new discount. And the TV launched at a price of £2699, making this an overall discount of £900, or 33 per cent. Not bad at all for a brand-new set and our TV Product of the Year.

The Bravia 8 is an excellent TV. It's the successor to last year’s What Hi-Fi? Award-winning, five-star Sony A80L. Having put the Bravia 8 through its paces in our viewing rooms directly against its predecessor, we can confirm it is an excellent OLED TV that improves on the A80L’s Award-winning formula. That's why it's this year's TV Product of the Year – it's even better than the LG C4.

Key improvements include more realistic skin tones and slightly better light control. This allows the Bravia 8 to deliver a wonderfully immersive but authentic movie-watching experience.

Minor improvements to its max brightness also let peak bright areas house slightly more detail, and the inbuilt sound system based on Sony’s custom Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech remains one of the best you’ll find on a TV.

This replaces traditional speakers with in-screen actuators, that vibrate the panel to create sound. Though it sounds weird, the tech works a treat and helps ensure the sound comes from the same place as the image, helping it produce more immersive results than rivals.

The end result is a stellar OLED TV that’s well worth considering and an easy five-star recommendation from our reviews team.

