Get an extra £200 off the Sony Bravia 8 with this fresh Black Friday OLED TV deal

By
Contributions from
published

A big additional discount on the Award-winning Bravia 8 has appeared overnight

Sony Bravia 8 TV on a green background with &quot;What Hi-Fi? Black Friday Deals&quot; badge
(Image credit: Future / Sony)

Most of the best TVs dropped to their Black Friday prices a few days ago, and extra discounts are few and far between. This deal bucks the trend in style, though: the 65-inch version of the Award-wining Sony Bravia 8 is down to a record-low price of £1799 at Fenwick.

The price yesterday was £1999 and that's still how much the TV costs at most other retailers, so this is a big, unique new discount. And the TV launched at a price of £2699, making this an overall discount of £900, or 33 per cent. Not bad at all for a brand-new set and our TV Product of the Year.

Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV £2999£1799 at Fenwick (save £1200)Lowest-ever price: £1799Price check: £1999 at Amazon, £1999 at Richer Sounds, £1999 at John Lewis
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV £2999 £1799 at Fenwick (save £1200)
Lowest-ever price: £1799
The Sony Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with a huge discount. This is a great TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards.
Price check: £1999 at Amazon, £1999 at Richer Sounds, £1999 at John Lewis

View Deal

The Bravia 8 is an excellent TV. It's the successor to last year’s What Hi-Fi? Award-winning, five-star Sony A80L. Having put the Bravia 8 through its paces in our viewing rooms directly against its predecessor, we can confirm it is an excellent OLED TV that improves on the A80L’s Award-winning formula. That's why it's this year's TV Product of the Year – it's even better than the LG C4.

Key improvements include more realistic skin tones and slightly better light control. This allows the Bravia 8 to deliver a wonderfully immersive but authentic movie-watching experience.

Minor improvements to its max brightness also let peak bright areas house slightly more detail, and the inbuilt sound system based on Sony’s custom Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech remains one of the best you’ll find on a TV.

This replaces traditional speakers with in-screen actuators, that vibrate the panel to create sound. Though it sounds weird, the tech works a treat and helps ensure the sound comes from the same place as the image, helping it produce more immersive results than rivals.

The end result is a stellar OLED TV that’s well worth considering and an easy five-star recommendation from our reviews team.

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor.

