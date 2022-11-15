The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 UK

Cyber Monday – the online sale that comes directly after Black Friday – is once again expected to see consumer spending skyrocket. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on 28th November, so buckle up as we preview the big day and look ahead to the best tech deals...

Last year, Cyber Monday spending shot up by 20% while the number of online sales grew by 500%. Bricks 'n' mortar shopping might be back, but Cyber Monday 2022 is still on course to smash every record as cash-strapped shoppers seek out those pre-Christmas bargains.

Expect mega discounts on top tech such as OLED TVs, headphones, wireless earbuds, Dolby Atmos soundbars, smart speakers and AV kit. We're also predicting some decent discounts on games consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED.

Amazon usually leads the charge, but shoppers at the likes of Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will also be knee-deep in Cyber Monday deals, too.

Don't want to miss out? Keep checking back as we comb the internet 24/7 to bring you the very best Cyber Monday deals on offer...

Best early Cyber Monday deals live right now

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 £380 £316 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)

The best pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy at this price. The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one. Five stars

(opens in new tab) LG OLED42C2 OLED TV £1399 £949 at Amazon (save £450) (opens in new tab)

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for five minutes but has already had a huge discount. It's slightly less bright than the bigger C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony SF100 soundbar £109 £89 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Features include HDMI ARC, Dolby Digital and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback Four stars.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday 28th November, directly after Black Friday on 25th November.

How long will Cyber Monday 2022 last?

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday often stretches out longer than just 24 hours. Last year, we spotted lots of Cyber Monday deals still live after 48- and 72-hours. A handful of deals tend to hang over for weeks after the big day, but it would be foolish to count your chickens. Prices of many a tech product are automatically programmed to bounce up the second the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday, so if you spot a bargain, it's best to secure it sooner rather than later.

What is Cyber Monday 2022?

The term 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

The popularity of Cyber Monday has boomed in recent years, in part due to the global lockdowns that took place in 2020 and 2021. An incredible 89% of British shoppers are now aware of the Cyber Monday sales – that's compared to 80% of Italian shoppers and just 52% of Danish shoppers. Clearly, the Brits have a thing for bargain tech...

Where can I get the best Cyber Monday deals?

The dominant names, such as Amazon (opens in new tab), Argos (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab), AO (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab) and eBay (opens in new tab), will no doubt slash the cost of TVs and soundbars, while offering a precious few PS5 and Xbox Series X bundles ahead of Christmas (assuming there's enough stock). The Sony WF-1000XM5 II are likely to be some of the biggest headphone sellers.

We won't forget the hi-fi and home cinema kit, so will be on the look out for deals on B&W and KEF speakers, not to mention 4K and portable projectors, AVRs, turntables and more. We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds (opens in new tab), PeterTyson (opens in new tab) and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision (opens in new tab), will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains, including some tasty reductions on What Hi-Fi Award winners.

Are Cyber Monday deals any good?

LG OLED and Samsung QLED TVs, Bluetooth speakers, Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless headphones and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Alexa and Echo smart home devices, PS5 and Xbox, Apple AirPods, Galaxy phones and Apple iPads... no end of products are expected to get the Cyber Monday treatment on the 28th November 2022.

It's worth noting that just because a price of a product is lower than usual on Cyber Monday does not necessarily equate to a 'good' deal. Electronic retailers often raise prices ahead of a major sale, only to reduce them again on the big day. That said, Cyber Monday is effectively the the last major stock clearance sale of the year. Play your cards right and you can bag some seriously generous deals as e-tailers make way for the class of 2023.

For example, last year saw Apple AirPods, UE Bluetooth speakers and Naim Mu-so hi-fi systems drop to their lowest-ever prices. We also saw up to £1000 knocked off some of the best Samsung QLED TVs, a move that slashed the RRP by more than 50% in some cases!

Of course, the more eye-catching the deal, more likely it is that stock will be extremely limited – especially with Cyber Monday coming so soon after the Black Friday blowout.

Last year's ultimate Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £185 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they were available for what was a new low price on Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at Amazon (save £81) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Apple HomePod Mini £99 £89 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Argos (opens in new tab) (save £10)

Sadly this deal only applied to the Space Grey and White finishes, not the more colourful options. Still, it made an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

(opens in new tab) B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money.

(opens in new tab) KEF LSX £1000 £799 at Sevenoaks (save £201) (opens in new tab)

The LSX are packed with tons of great features including Bluetooth, AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Tidal. This deal even included free headphones!

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £108 at Amazon (save £122) (opens in new tab)

A previous What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. A great pair of true wireless earbuds, often well and truly discounted.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48A1 48in OLED TV £899 £765 at Amazon (save £134) (opens in new tab)

LG's entry-level OLED for 2021 dropped to its lowest-ever price. Not one we've tested but expect vibrant colours and deep blacks. There are no HDMI 2.1 sockets but it does still have eARC (opens in new tab) and ALLM (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV £60 £45 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the best low-cost media streamer on the market and enjoy 4K HDR access to just about every app you can imagine. The brilliant Google TV interface comes up with excellent suggestions for your next favourite series too.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch £300 £240 at eBay (save £60) (opens in new tab)

Unlike the PlayStation and Xbox, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1149 at John Lewis (save £650) (opens in new tab)

This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this Cyber Monday deal. My John Lewis members get the lowest prices (non-members can sign-up for free).

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £379 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Simply put, one of the best 43-inch TV we've tested. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fantastic, five-star wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. The QC Earbuds – and their recently launched successor – remain a solid alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1175 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB £150 £80 (save £70) (opens in new tab) at Amazon

(opens in new tab)This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system, look out for more unmissable offers in 2022.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic RZ-S500W £150 £76 at Amazon (save £74) (opens in new tab)

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price point. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) TCL 43RP620K 43-inch Roku TV £349 £269 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS-HX500 £449 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £150) (opens in new tab)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money.

(opens in new tab) Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1530 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It may seem pricey for what is an entry level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £498 (save £152) (opens in new tab) at Amazon

This Sony 3.1-channel soundbar system boasts Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, DTS:X, voice control, Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment.

(opens in new tab) ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 £209 at Peter Tyson (save £101) (opens in new tab)

Some of our favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. These are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

It may have a new successor in the pricier MKII version, but this is still the best music player we've tested at this price. If you're after a decent-sounding music player at this level, this product fits the bill. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Marantz PM6007 £499 £449 at Richer Sounds (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) iFi Audio hip-dac £169 £125 at Richer Sounds (save £44) (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a high-quality portable DAC, this iFi is well worth a place on the shortlist. Its combination of battery power and easy-going sound quality makes it one of the front-runners (along with the newly launched hip-dac 2).

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £999 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with a discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE50QN90A 2021 Neo QLED TV £1799 £949 at PRC Direct (opens in new tab)

Samsung's new, Mini LED-based Neo QLED TV is available as a relatively compact, 50-inch model. We've not tested it yet, but expect a very bright and punchy picture, plus lots of smart features and next-gen gaming specs.

(opens in new tab) Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV £399 £349 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Arguably the best-value TV currently available in the UK, this Hisense combines the excellent Roku smart platform with a surprisingly mature picture performance. A superb buy.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. It offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1175 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £1299 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for even less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that majors on authenticity.

(opens in new tab) TCL 43RP620K 43-inch Roku TV £349 £269 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Another excellent-value Roku TV, this time from TCL. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with a discount.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1699 Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1149 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

If you can't stretch to an OLED or QD OLED, the Sony X90J is the next best thing, offering a brilliantly authentic and cinematic picture at a very tempting price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE65QN95A 2021 QLED TV £2999 £1899 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Samsung's 2021 flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has already dropped massively in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy mini LED backlight and a One Connect box with four HDMI 2.1 sockets. Still a decent buy.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Headphones

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at Amazon (save £85) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)They've been trumped by the newer XM5, but the XM4 remain some of our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones They deliver a sonic masterclass and good comfort. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Shure Aonic 50: £380 £221 at Amazon (save £158) (opens in new tab)

A very solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones by Shure. They aren't quite as engaging as the Sony and Sennheiser class leaders, but they do offer outstanding levels of detail, a clear and clean delivery and solid bass. Four stars

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £260 at Amazon (save £85) (opens in new tab)

A breakaway from the famous Bose QuietComfort range, the 2019-released 700 are more of a premium series with a concentration on noise-cancelling, which is best in class. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they decent. Four stars



(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max £549 £426 at Amazon (save £113) (opens in new tab)

Even with a deal, Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars

(opens in new tab) AKG Y500 Wireless (opens in new tab) £129 £79 at Three (save £50) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy. A great pair of wireless on-ears, even at their original price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N £130 £69 at Amazon (save £61) (opens in new tab)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM5? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £250 at Amazon (save £109) (opens in new tab)

These superb-sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders. Five stars

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £185 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they are dropped to a new low price last Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 (opens in new tab) £230 £108 at Amazon (save £122) (opens in new tab)

Now succeeded by the WF-1000XM4 but still good value for money with a discount these Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Earfun Air £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Some of the cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right. Could they drop even lower on Cyber Monday 2022?

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-XB700 £129 £69 at John Lewis (save £60) (opens in new tab)

Sony’s cheapest true wireless earbuds are reliable options for sporty types, pairing water resistance with an 18-hour battery life and decent audio quality. Four stars

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £90 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

This pair of budget true wireless earbuds delivers a 45 hour total battery life and a detailed sound performance. No noise-cancelling, however. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2 (2019) £159 £99 at Amazon (save £60)

(opens in new tab)The second-gen AirPods, now usurped by the third-gen buds, offer spatial audio, great usability and decent sound quality for Apple users. Four stars

(opens in new tab) JBL Reflect Flow £130 £60 at Amazon (save £70)

(opens in new tab)In our five-star review, we praised these sporty wireless earbuds' detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Five stars



Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Soundbars

(opens in new tab) Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £298 (save £52) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This soundbar is a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £498 (save £150) at Amazon) (opens in new tab)

This Sony 3.1-channel soundbar system boasts Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, DTS:X, voice control, Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment.

(opens in new tab) Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £395 (save £104) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 (opens in new tab) is packed with features and offers a modern design.

(opens in new tab) Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £77 (save £52) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents awful lot to like...

(opens in new tab) JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £35 (save £65) (opens in new tab) at Currys

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over.

(opens in new tab) Sky Soundbox Soundbar £499 £209 (save £290) (opens in new tab) at Sky

Sky's soundbar slash wireless speaker (a collaborative effort with Parisian audio specialist Devialet) delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music.

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £199 (save £100) (opens in new tab) at Currys

Last year, shoppers could nab Sony's 2.1-channel, 320W soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo at a mega discount.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Projectors

(opens in new tab) Nebula Capsule projector £400 £190 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room.

(opens in new tab) Nebula Mars II Pro 720p portable £600 £400 at Very (opens in new tab)

This portable projector is fun, quick and enjoyable to use. Set-up requires minimum fuss, and thanks to its wi-fi and built-in apps, you can stream content directly through it. With a healthy discount, this lunchbox-sized projector is very tasty indeed.

(opens in new tab) Optoma UHD30 4K projector £1099 £849 at PRC Direct (opens in new tab)

Not one we've tested but this is Optoma's current entry-level 4K projector. It supports HDR and includes the low lag and high frame rate gaming features of the UHD42 below.

(opens in new tab) Epson EF-12 1080p portable projector £999 £879 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The EF-12 is the best portable projector under £1000. It might not quite be able to beat similarly priced traditional home cinema projectors but it's not far off and comes with the bonus of a very decent 2 x 5W 'Sound by Yamaha' sound system plus Android TV OS and its suit of streaming apps – a very good all-in-one.

(opens in new tab) Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 £1099 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.

(opens in new tab) Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the best projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.

(opens in new tab) Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1530 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It may seem pricey for what is an entry level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.

(opens in new tab) Epson EH-TW9400 4K projector £2549 £2499 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

This big, brassy projector is as good as you'll get before forking out for the beauty of native 4K projection. Colour accuracy, contrast control and HDR are all handled brilliantly and help make for a proper cinematic feel on a relatively modest budget.

(opens in new tab) BenQ V6050 4K UST projector £3999 £2999 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

Ultra-short throw projectors are the fastest growing form factor. With sound, picture and smarts built-in, they're an obvious all-in-one projector solution. A huge discount makes the V6050 one of the most tempting around.

(opens in new tab) Sony VPL-VW590ES native 4K projector £6999 £6499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This five-star native 4K projector is often discounted. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top-notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Bluetooth speakers

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life and brilliant sound quality.

(opens in new tab) Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro £50 £31 (save £19) (opens in new tab) at Amazon

This adorable yet sonically significant five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has been reduced at Amazon for a limited time. We loved the Stormbox Micro at £50, and we definitely love it now.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 (black) £89 £75 (save £14) (opens in new tab) at Amazon

The excellent Wonderboom sequel ups the ante with a 13-hour battery, waterproofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode (it's a tree button on the underside of the speaker). The original was already splendid and this is even better.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Hi-Fi speakers

(opens in new tab) B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money.

(opens in new tab) Triangle Borea BR08 £999 £889 at Electric Shop (save £110) (opens in new tab)

There’s no shortage of talented rivals at this size and price, yet having spent some time in the company of these Triangles, we feel they offer something special – not least for this discounted price. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Triangle Borea BR03 £399 £364 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

The equally impressive standmounters from the same Triangle Borea range as the BR08 above, the BR03 are truly excellent little performers, made better with a discount. Five stars

(opens in new tab) ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 £209 at Peter Tyson (save £101) (opens in new tab)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. These are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 £479 at Sevenoaks (save £120) (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3030i £330 £229 at Sevenoaks (save £101) (opens in new tab)

The 3030is are yet another excellent speaker from Q Acoustics. Want insightful speakers with a good dose of bass heft and authority? These deserve a place on the shortlist.(stands not included) Five stars

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 £695 at Hifix (save £305) (opens in new tab)

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are an absolute steal. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 £329 £299 at Richer Sounds (save £30)

(opens in new tab)Not the biggest of savings, but a deal is a deal after all. These excellent five-star bookshelf speakers from Elac can be yours at a discount. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system £1499 £999 at Richer Sounds (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Looking for a stylish set of active, wi-fi enabled speakers that support all popular music streaming services? These can also operate as a UPnP media player, plus the Control Hub offers an HDMI ARC (opens in new tab) input.

(opens in new tab) B&W 603 S2 Anniversary Edition £1499 £1199 at Sevenoaks (save £300) (opens in new tab)

Save on these supremely-talented Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders, which offer a spacious soundstage and plenty of drive.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Turntables

(opens in new tab) Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC £369 £279 at Amazon (save £90) (opens in new tab)

A five-star turntable that has a similar level of longevity to the vinyl records themselves. Excellent sound, good build and easy to set up, plus it comes fitted with an Ortofon 2m Red cartridge.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS-HX500 £449 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £150) (opens in new tab)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money.

(opens in new tab) Pro-Ject Essential III £329 £299 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Hi-Fi

(opens in new tab) Marantz PM6007 £499 £449 at Richer Sounds (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. Also at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab).

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) iFi Audio Zen Can £189 £149 at Sevenoaks (save £40) (opens in new tab)

A resoundingly good upgrade on plugging your wired headphones directly into your laptop or other source. It’s a solid, talented and capable little performer. Five stars

(opens in new tab) iFi Audio hip-dac £169 £125 at Richer Sounds (save £44) (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a high-quality portable DAC, this iFi, and the new hip-dac 2, are is well worth a place on your shortlist. Its combination of battery power, fine build and easy-going sound quality makes it one of the front-runners at this level. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB £199 £189 at BT Shop (opens in new tab)

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.

(opens in new tab) Astell & Kern A&Norma SR25 £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

It may have a new successor in the pricier MKII version, but this is still the best music player we've tested at this price. If you're after a decent-sounding music player at this level, this fits the bill. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals: Home cinema

(opens in new tab) Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 £2869 £2099 at Peter Tyson (opens in new tab)

This deal comprised the excellent Silver 200 (opens in new tab) floorstanding speakers, Silver C150 Centre, Silver FX surround speakers and Silver W-12 Subwoofer – aka the exact configuration we tested and promptly rewarded with a 2020 Award.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £999 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab) The energy and exuberance of this package is infectious, without being fatiguing, and those qualities are complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. If you’re looking for a floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system then this is a deal to snap up.

(opens in new tab) Marantz SR7015 11.2ch 8K AVR £1649 £1579 at Sevenoaks (save £70) (opens in new tab)

Not one we've tested but this nine-channel amp looks like a good starting place for 3D audio and decent quality home cinema sound. It supports Dolby Atmos in up to a 5.2.4 configuration, DTS:X and Auro 3D surround sound formats.

(opens in new tab) Denon AVC-X6700H AV receiver £2399 £2199 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab)

This 2020 Award-winner is a superb upgrade on the AVR above. It boasts class-leading sound, improved detail and a new HDMI section which includes three HDMI 2.1 (opens in new tab)-certified outputs enabling full support for 8K at up to 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player £180 £140 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays with the comfort of knowing that you're doing so in very decent quality.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD player £21 (opens in new tab) 9 (opens in new tab) £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The performance is virtually identical to the five-star, 4K Panasonic player above but this one offers both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.