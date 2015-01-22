The headphones can also be connected to a computer via USB cable, though it's the Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and NFC capabilities that are the main features of the Sound Blaster JAM.

You'll be able to play wireless music for up to 12 hours, while Sound Blaster's SBX Pro Studio has been included to "enhance" the sound quality of your music, movies or games.

Creative has also equipped the Sound Blaster JAM headphones with neodymium drivers that can handle frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. And there's a bass boost button if you'd rather take matters in to your own hands.

In terms of its design, the lightweight materials used in the headphones' development are intended to make them "ultra-light" on your head. Soft ear cushions have also been provided.

The Creative Sound Blaster JAM Bluetooth headphones are expected to hit the shelves at the end of the month [January] direct from the company or via authorised dealers. The headphones cost £40.

