It's all over for another year, but The Clarity Alliance has revealed the winners of its 'Best of Show' Awards at this year's Bristol Sound & Vision Show.

A team of judges from The Clarity Alliance spent Friday visiting every room at the show and scoring each one against a list of criteria. And the winners are...

• Best-sounding hi-fi room: Computer Audio Design

• Best home cinema room: Primare/SVS

• Most innovative room: REL, for its on-wall wireless subwoofer

• Best stand in open areas: Naim Audio

Simon Bowles, outgoing vice-chairman of the Alliance, says: "It is important that the hard work and effort put in by the many companies which exhibit at the premier UK hi-fi show is recognised and rewarded."

Congratulations to all the winners, and see you there next year!

