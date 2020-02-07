Free Google Chromecast video streamer when you buy a Google Nest Mini

If smartening up your home with the integration of a budget smart speaker is on your agenda for 2020, let us bend your ear a moment. See, AO.com's got a pretty tasty deal where you'll get two Google products – a smart speaker and a video streamer – for the price of one.

Simply select a Google Nest Mini in your preferred colour (chalk or charcoal), chuck a Google Chromecast (third gen) into your online shopping basket at the same time, add the discount code "FREECHROME" at checkout and Google's little disc-shaped streamer can be yours, gratis!

Free Google Chromecast (3rd gen) with Google Nest Mini £78 £49 at AO.com

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All4, My5 and even Now TV content can all be 'cast' to your TV with this five star little streamer. Google’s own apps are also castable, as are music apps such as Spotify, Tidal and TuneIn. And you can get one for free (RRP £29), if you buy a Google Nest Mini before 18th Feb. View Deal

Not to be confused with the similarly-shaped Google Home Mini (which gained a respectable four stars at this publication), the newer Nest Mini smart speaker boasts, according to Google, twice the bass of its Home counterpart.

Essentially a diminutive, voice-controlled wi-fi speaker for your home, the Nest Mini can sit on your kitchen counter to help find the perfect lasagne recipe when you’re hosting a dinner party or give you weather updates, stream music and set reminders. It’ll also connect to other smart devices around your home, so you could soon be dimming the lights or warming up a room without lifting a finger. And, you can set personalised settings for up to six users, so the whole household can use it – as long as they download the free Google Home app for Android or iOS.

Google's third gen. Chromecast usually retails for £29, meaning you can make quite the saving on some already inexpensive kit for your home. Best make haste though, you've only got 'til 18th February (or while stocks last) to claim your free Google Chromecast.

MORE:

Best music streamers 2020: upgrade to a wireless system

Best smart speakers 2020: the best voice assistant speakers

Best Google Assistant speakers 2020: best Google smart speakers