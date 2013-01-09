Trending

CES 2013: Polk Audio launches Woodbourne wireless speaker with AirPlay and aptX Bluetooth

The first in a new line of streaming audio products from Polk Audio, the Woodbourne has analogue and digital audio inputs, a USB connection and wireless streaming

Polk Audio has launched the Woodbourne wireless speaker system at CES 2013.

The speaker supports wireless AirPlay and aptx Bluetooth streaming from compatible devices, and also has a USB input for iOS devices and standard analogue and digital audio inputs.

The Polk Woodbourne delivers 180 watts of power, powering two 5.25in mid/bass drivers and two 1in silk dome tweeters.

The tabletop design comes in a mahogany wood veneer finish and a white cabinet and promises to be the first of a range of new streaming product from Polk Audio.

Compatible with Apple and Android devices for wireless music streaming, the Polk Woodbourne will cost around £700 and is due in Q2 2013.

