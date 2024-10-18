Calling all home cinema enthusiasts! The world's only 8K OLED TV is half price

Love having the latest home cinema hardware? Fan of OLED TVs? Curious about 8K? Then we have some good news. Richer Sounds has cut the price of the 8K LG Z3 OLED TV in half with its latest deal.

The deal is live on Richersounds now and lets VIP members grab a 77-inch LG Z3 for £7499, a 50 per cent saving on its £14999 RRP. Not a VIP? Don’t worry, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with Richer Sounds to access the discount.



LG Z3 was £14999, now £7499 at Richer Sounds (save £7500) The LG Z3 is the only 8K OLED TV currently available to consumers. Thankfully, based on our testing it is a top performer for those that insist on having the latest technology possible.

Is that cheap? Hardly. But the discount is a solid one, especially as the LG Z3 is the only 8K OLED TV that’s currently available to general consumers. The only other set with 8K we currently recommend in our best 8K TV guide is the Samsung QN900D, which features a Mini LED panel.

That means if you want a future proof 8K resolution, coupled with the perfect blacks you can only get with OLED, the Z3 is the only option.

Thankfully, as well as 8K during our checks we found the Z3 is a holistically good TV that will delight most home cinema fans. Running LG’s WebOS it supports all the major streaming apps as well as local catchup services, such as BBC iPlayer, Now, ITVX and more.

But most importantly the general picture quality is great with the Z3 delivering a gorgeous, incredibly detailed image across all our checks. Whether it was the moody dark skyline of Gotham City, playing The Batman, or colourful “I’m Just Ken” scene in Barbie the Z3 delivered a punchy, but never overbaked, picture.

Its advanced upscaling powers also ensured 4K and even FHD content looked sharp, without ever becoming overly artificial looking – which was an issue on many of the older 8K sets we tested.

Hence our reviewers’ conclusion:

“Viewed in isolation, the LG OLED77Z3 is in many ways a thing of beauty. Its 8K resolution both brings out the best of OLED’s self-emissive technology and enhances the appearance of any decent HD and 4K content you throw at it – as well as looking next-level sensational with native 8K sources if you can find any.”

The only downsides are that native 8K content is very rare. So 99.9 per cent of the time, or more, you will be relying on the Z3’s upscaling. Which is why, like all 8K TVs, we’re only recommending the Z3 to enthusiasts.

If that doesn’t sound like you, make sure to jump over to our general best TV deals and best OLED TV deals guides, for a wider selection of top discounts on five-star sets we’ve tried and tested.

