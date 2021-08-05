Burmester announces BC150 speakers and 217 turntable

Burmester has drawn the curtain on the BC150 loudspeakers and 217 turntable at the Hong Kong High End Audio Visual Show, kicking off a series of product launches the company says will stretch throughout the next 12 months.

The new BC150 loudspeakers are essentially compact versions of the BC350 model, with an Air Motion Transformer tweeter, 18cm midrange driver and 32cm woofer working in a three-way configuration and bass-reflex design. Burmester says the BC150 are examples of the firm "making the innovative leaps in sound quality, technology and design from the Signature Line possible for other product lines".

(Image credit: Burmester)

The inspiration for the 217 turntable, meanwhile, has come from the 175 deck from the Burmester Reference Line. Housed in a sizeable, low-resonance unibody made of solid aluminium, it is equipped with two belt-drive motors, chosen to maximise accuracy and efficiency. It uses a gimbal-mounted, straight tonearm – made of unidirectional fibre composite material, plus aluminium components – that is naturally cranked by the geometry of the headshell. The needle is a Shibata design. Each 217 comes with a slipmat made of composite leather, too.

Burmester has kept its promise to source "more than 95 per cent of its materials locally", maintaining its handmade manufacturing processes in Germany.

Orders for both the BC150 and 217 are now open, with availability beginning in November and October respectively.

