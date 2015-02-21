A secret group of judges from the Clarity Alliance spent yesterday assessing all the rooms here at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show, and last night revealed who had won its Best of Show Awards for 2015.
The winners were announced by Clarity Alliance chairman Laurence Armstrong (seen on the right) in the Naim room, which featured Naim's highly impressive $200,000 Statement pre/power combo (shown above).
So without further ado, the winners for 2015 are:
Best hi-fi room: Henley Designs
Also commended:
Arcam
Brodmann
Dynaudio
Neat
Spendor/Devialet
Best home cinema room: Yamaha
Also commended:
Canton
Pioneer
REL
Best presented room: Dynaudio
Also commended:
AudioQuest
Fostex
Quad/IAG
Sony
Wilson Benesch
Best stand in open area: Hi-Fi Racks
Also commended:
Naim
Most innovative room: Plato by Entotem
Also commended:
Air
ELAC
KEF
Technics
Wilson Benesch
Clarity also gave a Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned hi-fi journalist Paul Messenger.
Congratulations to all the winners, and if you are coming to the show this weekend make sure you check out the best rooms in the exhibition.