A secret group of judges from the Clarity Alliance spent yesterday assessing all the rooms here at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show, and last night revealed who had won its Best of Show Awards for 2015.

The winners were announced by Clarity Alliance chairman Laurence Armstrong (seen on the right) in the Naim room, which featured Naim's highly impressive $200,000 Statement pre/power combo (shown above).

So without further ado, the winners for 2015 are:

Best hi-fi room: Henley Designs

Also commended:

Arcam

Brodmann

Dynaudio

Neat

Spendor/Devialet

Best home cinema room: Yamaha

Also commended:

Canton

Pioneer

REL

Best presented room: Dynaudio

Also commended:

AudioQuest

Fostex

Quad/IAG

Sony

Wilson Benesch

Best stand in open area: Hi-Fi Racks

Also commended:

Naim

Most innovative room: Plato by Entotem

Also commended:

Air

ELAC

KEF

Technics

Wilson Benesch

Clarity also gave a Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned hi-fi journalist Paul Messenger.

Congratulations to all the winners, and if you are coming to the show this weekend make sure you check out the best rooms in the exhibition.