Our demo room is all set up and ready to go, and what a treat we have in store for you! This year, the theme of our demo in the Bristol Suite will be the 'networked home'.

In addition to our 3D TV demo on an 85in Panasonic plasma screen, we're be showing off the latest in web connected 'Smart TV' technology, how to store and stream your music and movies, and wirelessly transmitting music via Apple's much talked about AirPlay system.

As for home cinema, we've got a 9.2 Tannoy/Velodyne surround sound system powered by a 2kW, 10-channel Denon POA-A1HD power amplifier. More than enough to blow the doors off!

Still want more? Then don't forget that all visitors to the show can enter our £10,000 Bristol Show competition, in which you could win one of 16 fabulous prizes.

And for those of you who can't join us in Bristol, we'll be running our next Sony Forum live from the show at 1-2pm on Friday, February 25th. You can email your questions in advance to sony.forum@haymarket.com.

Naturally there'll be full coverage of the show here on whathifi.com, with daily news, blogs, videos and forum chat. So whether you join us in Bristol or here online, it promises to be a great show!

For full details of show opening times, ticket prices and product launches, see our Bristol Show blog.

