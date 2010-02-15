Visitors to the Bristol Show will be able to hear the Olive 4HD in action in the Fatman/Roth demo (Suite 10A) at the Marriott Hotel over the weekend of February 26th-28th.

And if you want to buy one, you'll be able to order one at the show.

In a separate announcement, Leema Acoustics has said it will use Bristol as the launchpad for new products in its entry-level Spectrum Series of electronics.

You'll be able to see them in the Presidential Suite on the 10th floor of the hotel, where Leema's designers, Lee Taylor and Mallory Nicholls, will be on hand to answer your questions on the full Leema range.

And if you're in the market for a wireless way to stream music from your iPod/iPhone to a speaker dock, then check out the RX1 wireless audio receiver from WireFreeHiFi, designed to work with the Opera S5T wireless transmitter.

