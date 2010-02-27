It's making its UK debut here at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show this weekend. We don't have a price yet, but we do know that the Maestro has a built-in Blu-ray drive, offers audio/video streaming, internet radio and an FM tuner. An iPod docking station and DAB tuner will be offered as options.

Power is provided by the internal amplifier, which delivers 120W across three channels. A separate rear amplifier delivering 2 x 75W can be wirelessly connected to the Maestro if required for full 5.1 perfomance.

All this technology is wrapped in an aluminium cabinet which is available in a choice of colours.

Also making its debut at Bristol is Electrocompaniet's first stand-alone Blu-ray player, the Prelude BR-1. "As well as delivering a perfect picture from Blu-ray discs, this player will also deliver music from BDs and CDs the way you'd expect an Electrocompaniet product to do," the company claims.

For a full overview of the Bristol Show 2010, see our special blog.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter