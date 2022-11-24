Bose QuietComfort Earbuds hit their lowest ever price with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is just getting going – here's a great deal on Bose's original (and five-star) QuietComfort Earbuds.

They've dropped to just £134 (opens in new tab) at Amazon – that's down from their best price during last year's Cyber Monday sale (£172), and massively down on their launch price of £249.

It's also cheaper than rival retailers John Lewis (opens in new tab), Argos (opens in new tab) and Bose (opens in new tab) itself. In fact, it's their lowest ever price!

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the original AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped to this lowest-seen price at Amazon.

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, these brilliant buds deliver an "energetic, balanced sound and brilliant noise-cancelling". They're a serious candidate for best-in-class – or at least they were when they launched – and more than capable of giving the excellent Apple AirPods Pro a run for their money.

The QuietComfort Earbuds might not be as physically svelte as some of the competition, but that's because Bose has packed in so much tech.

As well as delivering a sonic masterclass, the QuietComfort buds live up to their name with no fewer than 11 degrees of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Experiment with the different levels and you’ll hear the QuietComfort do their thing, cutting out huge swathes of background noise when on the maximum setting.

You get six hours playback from the buds themselves (18 hours total with the included charging case). Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable and weather-resistant, too, so they're suitable for sporty stuff.

So, should you buy them? We think you'll be very pleased if you do. If noise cancelling is important to you, they're the pick of the competition. We do prefer the greater sonic transparency of the Sony WF-1000XM4, but good luck finding them at this price.

The QuietComfort Earbuds have since been succeeded by their sequel, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. These are so impressive they picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award this year. But the original QuietComfort Earbuds are where it all started.

