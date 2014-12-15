The speakers come with integrated 35W amplification and a 10m Bluetooth wireless range, with NFC technology also on board to make it even easier to connect with NFC-compatible devices.

Each X40 tower speaker features two 4.5in drive units and a tweeter, while the inclusion of the aptX codec means the speakers are able to support superior-quality wireless streaming.

MORE: Blue Aura X30 review

There's a sub out for connecting a subwoofer to the speakers, while a USB socket offers the option of hooking up a WAS1 wireless transmitter and receiver, allowing to stream music from non-wireless devices.

The Blue Aura X40 speakers are on sale now and cost £599 a pair.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best wireless speakers