BenQ has launched the X12000, a 4K UHD projector with CinematicColour Technology built into it.

This, combined with Philips ColourSpark LEDs, means that the X12000 is capable of a DCI-P3 colour range - so it has a greater colour spectrum than more common Rec. 709 and sRGB projectors.

The X12000, generating a claimed 2200 lumens, is designed for daytime use. It has a horizontal and vertical lens shift with a 1.5x zoom for adjusting the image to the screen. There are two HDMI cable inputs - one HDCP 2.2 - an ethernet port, a mini-USB B connection, as well as RS-232 and VGA sockets.

BenQ say that we can expect to see this projecter in the second quarter of 2017, and it will cost £6300 (£5249 plus VAT).

MORE: Best projectors