The Sevenoaks Sound & Vision summer sale comes to an end on August 31st, so there'll be some final reductions over this Bank Holiday weekend. Deals on offer include:

* Panasonic TX-L42E6 42in 3D LED TV £499 (Save £300 & claim free five-year warranty)

* Panasonic DMP-BDT230 3D Blu-ray player £109 (Save £50)

* Samsung UE55F7000 55in 3D LED Smart TV £1999 (Save £200 & claim free five-year warranty, free Samsung HW-F551 soundbar/sub Worth £349 and free Samsung BD-F7500 3D Blu-ray player worth £179)

* Samsung BD-F7500 3D Blu-ray player £179 (Save £70)

* Sony KDL-40W905 40in 3D LED TV £1169 (Save £230 & claim free five-year warranty)

* Sony BDP-S790 3D Blu-ray Player £189 (Save £50 & receive free QED Profile HDMI cable 1m worth £25)

* Arcam FMJ AVR360 AV receiver £649 (Save £750)

* Pioneer SC-LX76 AV receiver £799 (Save £900)

* Yamaha CD-S300/A-S300 CD & amplifier/Wharfedale Diamond 121 speakers £479 - Save £228.

* Monitor Audio Radius R90 HD10 AV speaker package £699 (Save £660 & receive two pairs of Radius speaker stands worth £300)

* NAD VISO 1 Wireless speaker system with dock £299 (Save £200)

* Pioneer X-SMC5 wireless speaker system with dock/CD/DVD £169 (Save £180)

