Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones are now down to their lowest ever price

How about some seasonal cheer courtesy of Apple and Amazon? The excellent AirPods Max wireless headphones are down to what we think is their lowest ever price, down from £549 to just £403.99.

The AirPods Max sit at the top of Apple's headphone range, a pair of superb noise-cancelling, wireless over-ears that deliver class-leading sound to fully justify their lofty price, as well as a host of clever Apple features for iPhone owners. We gave them the full five stars in our AirPods Max review.

AirPods Max deal

AirPods Max £549 AirPods Max £549 £403.99 at Amazon (save £145)

The AirPods Max are in stock on Amazon right now – and you can make a saving! This big saving is on the green and the silver models, but there is also money off, albeit a little less, on the other finishes at the time of writing.

Sonically speaking, these are hands-down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy, and they marry that superb sound quality with excellent noise-cancelling, the uniquely cinematic spatial audio experience, and the kind of build quality you'd expect from Apple.

These will naturally appeal more to an iOS user, and disappointingly they don't support Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless Audio tier, but if that doesn't phase you then you won't find yourself disappointed.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class – even with this $100 discount – but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.

