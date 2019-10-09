4K TV deal: Save £500 on 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV

"Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat." That's how we described the 55-inch LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV in our review, and we rubber-stamped our approval this week with a What Hi-Fi? Award.

With all that in mind, we feel it's only right to draw your attention to the fact you can currently buy this TV for a solid £500 less than the original price: it's now down to £1499 from £1999, as you can see below. That's quite a saving for quite a TV and will be hard to beat, even with Black Friday deals around the corner.

The LG OLED55C9PLA is a great looking TV with a bezel that’s only a few millimetres thick. There's also an integrated speaker in the bottom of the set. There's a clever gesture remote, plus four HDMI and three USB inputs, plus an optical audio output.

LG’s trusty webOS is one of the best smart TV interfaces, and there's BBC iPlayer, Amazon Video, Netflix, Now TV, Rakuten and Google Play Movies. There’s also an Alexa app you can install to voice control your TV, with no additional Echo device required, and Google Assistant on board too. HDR video is taken care of by Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

Most importantly, thanks to rich and natural colours, inky dark blacks, great upscaling and excellent levels of detail, it's another brilliant LG OLED TV.

