Best TVs 2019

Product of the year
Best 55-58in TV over £1000
LG OLED55C9PLA
Superb OLED TV with flagship picture performance
Best buys
Best 40-43in TV
Samsung UE43RU7470
This could be the best budget small TV around right now
Best 49-50in TV under £800
Samsung UE49RU8000
Ideal if you want a quality 49in TV, but can’t stretch to a QLED
Best 49-50in TV over £800
Sony KD-49XG9005
A ‘small’ TV with more flagship pedigree than most
Best 55-58in TV under £1000
Panasonic TX-58GX800B
A big-screen bargain with plenty of features
Best 65in TV under £2000
Samsung QE65Q70R
A premium performer at midrange money
Best 65in TV over £2000
LG OLED65C9PLA
LG’s 2019 OLED defies expectations