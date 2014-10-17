We picked out a total of 99 Best Buy winners across the 24 categories, covering a huge range of products and prices, but there can be only one winner of our prestigious Product of the Year accolade in each category.

This is the product that we believe goes above and beyond its contemporaries to deliver the best performance-per-pound value.

We've pulled together all of 2014's Products of the Year on one page for an at-a-glance look at the best of the best. From speakers to smartphones, amps to DACs, TVs to headphones, these are the best tech products on the market right now.

Want to know more? Click through to read the reviews or head over to our Awards site.

TVs

Samsung UE48H6400

Tested at £700

Soundbars and soundbases

Q Acoustics Media 4

Tested at £400

Stereo amplifiers

Arcam FMJ A19

Tested at £650

Turntables

Rega RP3/Elys2

Tested at £550

Stereo speakers

B&W 685 S2

Tested at £500

Smartphone

Apple iPhone 6

Tested at £0

In-ear headphones

Sony MDR-EX650AP

Tested at £60

DACs

Audioquest Dragonfly v1.2

Tested at £130

Blu-ray player

Sony BDP-S7200

Tested at £220

Home cinema amplifiers

Sony STR-DN1050

Tested at £500

Speaker packages

DALI Zensor 1 5.1

Tested at £980

Projectors

Epson EH-TW7200

Tested at £1900

Tablets

Apple iPad Air

Tested at £739

Wireless speakers

Naim Mu-so

Tested at £895

On-ear headphones

AKG Y50

Tested at £80

Multi-room systems

Bluesound multi-room system

Tested at £n/a

Streamers

Cambridge Audio Stream Magic 6 v2

Tested at £700

Streaming services

Spotify

Tested at £0

Systems

Cambridge Audio Minx Xi

Tested at £600

Accessories

Arcam miniBlink (Best Bluetooth receiver)

Tested at £90

CD Player

Cyrus CDi

Tested at £1050

Radios

Roberts Stream 93i

Tested at £150

Set-top boxes

Sky+ HD 2TB

Tested at £250

Readers' Award

KEF LS50

Tested at £800

