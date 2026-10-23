Win an £11,000 hi-fi system to celebrate the 50th anniversary of What Hi-Fi?
Monitor Audio, Roksan and Blok come together for this very special giveaway
In case you hadn't realised, What Hi-Fi? is celebrating a very special milestone this year.
The magazine is marking its golden anniversary, with 50 years passing since our very first issue went on sale in October 1976.
To celebrate, we've teamed up with Richer Sounds to give one very lucky reader a full state-of-the-art hi-fi system worth a whopping £11,000.
The system is made up of Roksan Caspian amplifiers for high-fidelity sound and uncompromising power, Monitor Audio Gold 300 speakers with advanced acoustic engineering and premium craftsmanship and a sleek, stylish BLOK Collection 3 2G hi-fi rack.
The amplifiers have notably just won a 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award – our five-star Roksan Caspian 4G Streaming Pre-Amplifier/Caspian 4G Power Amplifier review praised the pairing as "a refreshingly forward-looking combination with the sonic talent to worry the class leaders".
So how do you enter? Simply head to the Richer Sounds giveaway page and fill in the form to enter the prize draw.
You won't want to hang about, however, as the competition closes on 26th October 2026! You have to be 18 years old or over to enter – full T&Cs can be found on the giveaway page.
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For more on our big birthday, our bumper 50th Anniversary special is on sale now, and we'll continue the celebrations with a very special edition of our annual Awards night in November.
For now, though, good luck to all who enter the prize draw!
MORE:
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What Hi-Fi? (and my dad) got me into hi-fi, and as it turns 50, I can still remember one review in particular
3D TV, Sonos and Spotify – former What Hi-Fi? editor recalls a time of huge transition, including the launch of the website and the "pivot to video"
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
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