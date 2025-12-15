Black Friday turned up some incredible deals, including one on the JBL TT350 Classic. We loved the price cut so much that we brought it straight to your attention.

Since then, we've been keeping our eye on the turntable's price and can confirm that it hasn't returned to its full price of £999. That means you can still snap it up for an unbelievable £499 at Peter Tyson.

Full disclosure, we found it hard to rate highly at the full price, but with this latest discount, our rating and recommendation become significantly stronger. Compared to its rivals at the £500 price point, the TT350 Classic performs excellently.

Best JBL TT350 Classic turntable deal

Save 50% JBL TT350 Classic: was £999 now £499 at Peter Tyson Yep, you read it right. That's a half-price deal. For the money, you'll get a classic turntable design with a metal tonearm and wooden base. We also love the fullness and density that music is served up with, such that it never leaves us feeling short-changed. Own it now for its lowest ever price.

Normally, we don't recommend three-star products, even if they're on a deal. There are usually better alternatives available, and we generally like to point our customers towards products that are really worth their time.

This JBL TT350 Classic deal, however, is something of an exception. You see, we evaluate hi-fi on a ‘sound per pound’ basis, assessing how well a product performs for the price paid. At £999, we don't think the TT350 Classic is quite up to par with its key rivals; but at £499? That's a whole different bucket of monkeys.

JBL has unquestionably produced a very nicely made, easy-to-use deck. Its aluminium front panel and the walnut-veneered plinth make for a lovely combination, while there are only two buttons you really need to worry about: a speed toggle and an on/off power button. Simplicity is the name of the game here – you couldn't get a much more simple deck than JBL's handsome spinner.

There's no built-in phono stage, but what you do get is JBL's die-cast tonearm supporting a supplied Audio-Technica AT-VM95E moving-magnet cartridge pre-installed on the arm’s removable head shell. Calibrating to the appropriate tracking weight, by the way, is not a tricky process, so newbies needn't fret.

For this massively reduced price, the JBL will get the job done sonically. At £999, we would have liked greater intensity and a more acute sense of dynamics and rhythmic drive, but our expectations are far more tempered at £449.

The Classic is a smooth, even-handed performer, and there's a fullness and density to the music that never leaves us feeling short-changed in terms of detail. This is a smooth, organised and coherent spinner, all qualities we wouldn't necessarily expect for less than £500.

Check the JBL TT350 Classic out now at Peter Tyson.

