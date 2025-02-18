Save £80 on Audio-Technica's five-star turntable and get your vinyl spinning for less

If you're looking to get your hands on a superb record player for less than £300, we've got just the thing. The five-star Audio-Technica LP5X turntable is now down to just £299, matching the lowest price we've seen for the easy-to-use deck.

While we tested the LP5X at £349, it generally retails at around £379, making this drop to £299 a saving of £80. We were already impressed with this successor to the LP5 at its standard price, but we're even more inclined to suggest you consider it now that the asking price has dropped by over 20 per cent.

Five stars Audio-Technica LP5X turntable was £379 now £299 at Amazon (save £80)

The Audio-Technica LP5X is a well-designed, easy-to-use turntable that sounds great for the money. It’s well-built and a pleasure to operate, earning a five-star review when we tested it a few years back. At the time, we claimed that it was "worthy of a spot on anyone’s shortlist", and with this latest price drop sweetening the deal, that's more true now than it ever was before.

When it arrived a couple of years ago, the LP5X brought in several key improvements over its five-star AT-LP5 predecessor. The LP5X's built-in phono stage accommodates both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and by flicking a small switch on the back of the unit, you can easily swap between the two types. The deck's cartridge also features a more rigid housing with less resonance, boasting improved mechanicals that result in a higher output alongside an extended high-frequency response.

Audio-Technica has designed the LP5X to be usable pretty much out of the box. Once you've lifted it from its packaging, all you have to do is carefully put the platter in place, attach the headshell and set the tracking weight to the recommended 2.0g. Then it's just a question of finding your record of choice and, if necessary, adjusting the speed from the selection of 33.3, 45 and 78rpm options.

Once you're up and running, what you'll be treated to is an immensely competent player. Easy-to-use decks can often sacrifice sound quality for usability, but the LP5X is a clean, clear spinner that never lacks audio muscle. Composed and in control, the five-star deck rarely sounds as though it's struggling to cope, even when there's significant complexity and density to the music played. Dynamics are fluid and impactful, while subtle instrumental elements are conveyed with clarity – you'll even find that the Audio-Technica's stereo imaging is layered, precise and satisfyingly well-organised.

Sound good? Now for just £299, the Audio-Technica LP5X could be yours over at Amazon.

