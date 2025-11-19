Many enjoy the convenience of all-in-one music players, and the Cambridge Audio Evo One is a good option if you’re in the market for one. It sounds composed and spacious, while it is well made and has plenty of clever features.

And now, in a Black Friday deal, you can pick up the Evo One for £999 at Richer Sounds – which is a chunky £300 off the original price. That’s a great saving for a solid, versatile all-in-one system.

Cambridge Audio’s Evo One all-in-one music system may not ultimately offer the same dynamism and punch as its five-star rivals, the Ruark Audio R410 and Naim Mu-so 2, but it’s still a highly appealing prospect in its own right.

The one-box music system boasts 700 watts of power, offering an expansive soundfield. During testing, we noted it “produces a sound that’s similarly bold and broad in terms of its size and scale, spreading music evenly and confidently across our test room.” It’s also fluid and controlled with dynamics, and has a spacious presentation that easily fills a room.

Such sound quality is achieved thanks to a total of 14 drive units in the Evo One, consisting of six 70mm woofers, four 57mm aluminium cone midrange units and four 25mm silk-dome tweeters.

It offers plenty of listening options, too, with Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Deezer and Qobuz available for direct streaming via the Evo One’s easy-to-use StreamMagic platform. The app also offers a seven-band EQ for personalising audio to your taste.

Hi-res audio files up to 32-bit/192kHz are supported, while connectivity options on this Roon Ready system include Bluetooth 5.1, AirPlay 2, Google Cast and wi-fi. If you prefer a wired network connection, an ethernet port is also present.

And that’s not all: the Evo One has a built-in phono stage so you can connect a turntable to it directly, and an HDMI ARC input for using it as your TV’s sound system.

We really liked the Cambridge Audio Evo One when we tested it at its full price of £1299 back in February. With that price now dropping to £999 at Richer Sounds, it’s an even better proposition than before. So, if you’re after a solid all-in-one system that sounds spacious and has versatile talents, we encourage you to check this deal out.

