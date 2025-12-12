It's officially Christmas present-buying season! So while several Black Friday discounts have melted away, we're still seeing great deals pop out of the woodwork.

There have been some seriously low prices on top stocking filler contenders such as the wonderful Earfun Air, while there are also savings to be had on several premium speakers, headphones and soundbars for the AV fan in your life.

And who's to say you can't snag a little Christmas gift for yourself? There's no better way to celebrate a great year of hi-fi and home cinema products!

For now though, here are the best deals we spotted this week at What Hi-Fi?.

Five stars Save 54% Earfun Air: was £50 now £23 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These buds are a few years old, and there are better-sounding alternatives, but at just over £20, it's hard to find a reason to say no. These are true wireless earbuds that serve up reasonable sound, and at this price, they'll make fantastic stocking fillers. Read our Earfun Air review

Five stars Save £80 Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £269 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Sony HT-S2000 is a budget Dolby Atmos soundbar that is exceptional value for money. For the price, you get solid dynamics, crisp, clear dialogue and simple plug-and-play functionality. Knock £80 off its already great price and you've got a serious deal.

