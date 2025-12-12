Our dedicated deal experts have found the best deals on Sony soundbars, JBL speakers and more
Bowers & Wilkins and EarFun are also getting in on the Christmas shopping savings
It's officially Christmas present-buying season! So while several Black Friday discounts have melted away, we're still seeing great deals pop out of the woodwork.
There have been some seriously low prices on top stocking filler contenders such as the wonderful Earfun Air, while there are also savings to be had on several premium speakers, headphones and soundbars for the AV fan in your life.
And who's to say you can't snag a little Christmas gift for yourself? There's no better way to celebrate a great year of hi-fi and home cinema products!
For now though, here are the best deals we spotted this week at What Hi-Fi?.
These buds are a few years old, and there are better-sounding alternatives, but at just over £20, it's hard to find a reason to say no. These are true wireless earbuds that serve up reasonable sound, and at this price, they'll make fantastic stocking fillers.
Read our Earfun Air review
The JBL Xtreme 4 clearly has a robust, rugged build, but what might not be so clear is the engaging and entertaining sound, including but not limited to a tight, weighty bass.
Deal available in camo only. Also at Peter Tyson
The Sony HT-S2000 is a budget Dolby Atmos soundbar that is exceptional value for money. For the price, you get solid dynamics, crisp, clear dialogue and simple plug-and-play functionality. Knock £80 off its already great price and you've got a serious deal.
The Px7 S3 have laid down a serious marker at this level and, with £50 off, they're even more competitive. Lovely to look at and a pleasure to listen to, Bowers & Wilkins' headphones nail the potent combination of style and substance once again. Hurry though, it's only a limited-time deal.
The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 offer a punchy, dynamic, and lively sound, a compact and classy build, and a whole lot of fun. Place them in a small to medium-sized room and you'll find yourself not wanting to skip a single track.
Deal also at Sevenoaks
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars we have tested, with superb clarity, detail and punch, impressive 3D audio processing, and a classy, subtle design. And right now, it has dropped to the best price we have seen!
Price match: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision
