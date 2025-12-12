Our dedicated deal experts have found the best deals on Sony soundbars, JBL speakers and more

Bowers & Wilkins and EarFun are also getting in on the Christmas shopping savings

The Bowers &amp; Wilkins Px7 S3 headphones resting on a bookcase, with the deals of the week logo overlaid on top
It's officially Christmas present-buying season! So while several Black Friday discounts have melted away, we're still seeing great deals pop out of the woodwork.

There have been some seriously low prices on top stocking filler contenders such as the wonderful Earfun Air, while there are also savings to be had on several premium speakers, headphones and soundbars for the AV fan in your life.

Sony WF-C510
Five stars
Save 54%
Earfun Air: was £50 now £23 at Amazon
These buds are a few years old, and there are better-sounding alternatives, but at just over £20, it's hard to find a reason to say no. These are true wireless earbuds that serve up reasonable sound, and at this price, they'll make fantastic stocking fillers. 

Read our Earfun Air review

LG OLED evo AI C5 83-inch TV 2025
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £101
JBL Xtreme 4: was £330 now £229 at Amazon
The JBL Xtreme 4 clearly has a robust, rugged build, but what might not be so clear is the engaging and entertaining sound, including but not limited to a tight, weighty bass.

Deal available in camo only. Also at Peter Tyson

KEF LSXII Wireless Bookshelf Speakers
Five stars
Save £80
Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £269 at Amazon
The Sony HT-S2000 is a budget Dolby Atmos soundbar that is exceptional value for money. For the price, you get solid dynamics, crisp, clear dialogue and simple plug-and-play functionality. Knock £80 off its already great price and you've got a serious deal.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3
Five stars
Save £50
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3: was £399 now £349 at Richer Sounds
The Px7 S3 have laid down a serious marker at this level and, with £50 off, they're even more competitive. Lovely to look at and a pleasure to listen to, Bowers & Wilkins' headphones nail the potent combination of style and substance once again. Hurry though, it's only a limited-time deal.

Grado SR80x
Five stars
Save £160
Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3: was £599 now £439 at Peter Tyson
The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 offer a punchy, dynamic, and lively sound, a compact and classy build, and a whole lot of fun. Place them in a small to medium-sized room and you'll find yourself not wanting to skip a single track.

Deal also at Sevenoaks

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Save £500
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: was £1,399 now £899 at Richer Sounds
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars we have tested, with superb clarity, detail and punch, impressive 3D audio processing, and a classy, subtle design. And right now, it has dropped to the best price we have seen!
Price match: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

