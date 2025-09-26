Our deals experts have spotted discounts on Dolby Atmos soundbars, five-star projectors, awesome audiophile headphones and more
Save big on Hisense, LG and Sony
Another week, another selection of tempting savings to muse over the weekend.
Even when we're not wrestling with Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.
This week, we've seen major deals on everything from fantastic projectors to talented wired headphones to Bluetooth turntables.
We've even spotted an unbeatable saving on a five-star OLED TV which shouldn't be missed!
If you're after the finest prices on a range of stunning gear, read on for the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals we've found over this past week.
The five-star LG OLED48C5 is a true crowd-pleaser with rich and engaging picture, excellent contrast and an uncompromised feature set. Its operating system is one of the best out there, too.
If you're looking for a turntable that not only delivers good sound but is also super easy to set up, then look no further than the PS-LX310BT. This turntable has previously been on sale for £10 less, but this is the best price we've seen for some time.
It may seem pricey for what is an entry-level 4K product, but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.
The Sennheiser HD 660S2 deliver an exceptionally smooth and refined listening experience. At just 260g, they also offer outstanding comfort with plush velour earpads that make extended listening sessions effortless. Four stars
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar package that gets you a lot of kit for your money, including a rather large, dedicated subwoofer. With room-filling sound and very impressive height effects, it delivers sofa-shaking explosions and a solid set of features.
Delivering a balanced picture and good dark detail, it doesn't get much better than the ultra-short-throw MP2. Now with a whopping discount, you can own this five-star projector for £700 less than its launch price. Five stars
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi?
