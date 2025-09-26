Our deals experts have spotted discounts on Dolby Atmos soundbars, five-star projectors, awesome audiophile headphones and more

Another week, another selection of tempting savings to muse over the weekend.

Even when we're not wrestling with Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.

This week, we've seen major deals on everything from fantastic projectors to talented wired headphones to Bluetooth turntables.

We've even spotted an unbeatable saving on a five-star OLED TV which shouldn't be missed!

If you're after the finest prices on a range of stunning gear, read on for the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals we've found over this past week.

Five stars Save £40 Sony PS-LX310BT: was £239 now £199 at Amazon If you're looking for a turntable that not only delivers good sound but is also super easy to set up, then look no further than the PS-LX310BT. This turntable has previously been on sale for £10 less, but this is the best price we've seen for some time.

Product of the Year Save 21% (£350) Epson EH-TW7100: was £1,699 now £1,349 at Amazon It may seem pricey for what is an entry-level 4K product, but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.

Save 35% Hisense PL2: was £1,999 now £1,299 at Peter Tyson Delivering a balanced picture and good dark detail, it doesn't get much better than the ultra-short-throw MP2. Now with a whopping discount, you can own this five-star projector for £700 less than its launch price. Five stars

