This budget-friendly, compact music streamer is £50 off in this blockbuster Black Friday deal
The feature-packed WiiM Pro Plus drops to just £169
The WiiM Pro Plus is simply one of the best music streamers you can get for under £300, hence it’s won back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards in that category. It’s detailed and expressive, while being easy to set up and use. What more can you ask for from a budget music streamer?
We tested the Pro Plus at £219, but thanks to the onslaught of Black Friday deals that just keep on coming, it can be yours for £50 less. You can pick it up for a mighty fine £169 at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, Amazon and Smart Home Sounds, and we’d encourage anyone who is thinking of adding music streaming to their system to consider doing so with this great value WiiM.
In terms of sound per pound, the WiiM Pro Plus takes some beating. There’s plenty of detail, it’s well-organised and highly engaging. Considering how straightforward it is to operate and its fantastic WiiM Home control app, plus a full complement of all the latest streaming features, it remains one of the best budget music streamers out there.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson, Amazon and Smart Home Sounds
With its compact build (it's about the size and weight of a paperback book) and simple set-up, the WiiM Pro Plus can easily slot into any existing hi-fi system.
The slick and well-organised WiiM Home app will bring a wide array of streaming sources and apps to your fingertips, and controlling playback, sources and even multi-room arrangements is user-friendly. A remote control is also provided for making adjustments.
The Pro Plus supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora and TuneIn radio, while DLNA compatibility means music stored on a home network can be played via this budget music streamer. AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.1 are all on board too, alongside dual-band wi-fi.
Hi-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz is supported, while RCA and digital optical inputs and outputs are built-in. A digital coaxial output also features.
Whatever your streaming source, you’ll be treated to a sound that is “attentive to even the most minor or transient dynamic variations”, particularly if playing hi-res audio files. During testing, however, we found that even when playing inferior audio sources, the Pro Plus streamer was a “clear, detailed and even quite dynamically adept listen”.
In terms of sheer value, the Pro Plus takes some beating – its feature set rivals that of models twice its price, while its sound quality suits budget to mid-priced systems well.
So, if you’re looking for an affordable route into the world of hi-res music streaming, take a look at the great-sounding and easy-to-use WiiM Pro Plus for £169 at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson, Amazon or Smart Home Sounds.
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
