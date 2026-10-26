Apple's "luxurious" AirPods Max 2 – just had their first discount

We're sure you don't need any introduction to the AirPods Max line of wireless headphones.

The original AirPods Max set a new standard – and arguably created a new category – of super-premium wireless headphones when they were released in 2020.

And when the long-awaited AirPods Max 2 finally arrived earlier this year, they didn't disappoint, with smooth sound, intuitive iOS features, and the usual Apple luxury build.

They're also now seeing their first discount – the Apple over-ears are now £449 at Amazon, a rare £50 departure from their £499 launch price.

The design of the AirPods Max 2 is very similar to the original, which is not necessarily a bad thing – the Max 2 sport anodised aluminium earcups, a stainless steel headband and memory foam earcups, all of which are beautifully made and finished to precision.

What is new, however, is the H2 chip, which enables features such as Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio, as well as live translation if you have an iPhone 16 or later.

The chip also helps improve active noise cancellation (ANC), which our experts found to be effective at silencing the rumbles and screeches of the London Underground, and in a more natural and airy way than most ANC headphones.

The Max 2 emit the same, familiar sonic signature of the original Max headphones, but push things forward in terms of detail, precision, dynamics and weight, if only in small increments.

"The Max 2 headphones have an admirably smooth balance, one that is very easy to listen to. There’s a dash more punch to the sound and the edges of notes are etched out with a little more precision, and they sound a bit more open compared with the first-gen models," our Apple AirPods Max 2 review reads.

"Voices are a strong point, with Laura Marling’s lilting vocals on Hope In The Air sounding immediate and nuanced, and there is a good amount of brooding menace to Ice T’s Addicted To Danger. Voices shine through when listening to podcasts as well, with ample detail to flesh out different personalities."

The AirPods Max 2 are a great pair of cans, but the competition has come a long way – most rivals comprehensively beat the Max 2's 20-hour battery life, and better sound quality can be found elsewhere.

But if you're an iOS user looking for the convenience and intuitiveness of Apple's AirPods in over-ear form, then these are the cans for you. The AirPods Max 2 don't reinvent the formula, but they are a luxuriously designed, smooth-sounding pair of headphones, now available with 10 per cent off at Amazon.

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