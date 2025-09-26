What a bargain! We have spotted this dinky Award-winning portable radio at a stunning discount
Save £20 on this cutie
This is quite the steal! We've been keeping our eye on the price of the Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 for quite some time, but it rarely goes far below its £100 launch price tag.
Luckily, though, this five-star radio has dropped to an impressive discount at last. You can pick it up from John Lewis for £80 today.
Offering lively sound as well as a range of handy features, this is a deal well worth a second look.
The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is one of the cutest radios you can buy. Bluetooth speakers are all well and good, but for blending enchanting design aesthetics with great sound and pure 'wantability' factor, the adorable Roberts is in class of one. This impressive discount is only available in the Deep Red finish.
If you're after a super-portable DAB radio that looks great, sounds better and does a lot more than you might expect, the Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 is not hard to recommend.
Its meagre footprint is roughly the size of an iPhone or a soft drink can, meaning you can put it pretty much anywhere you like. Perched on a kitchen countertop, popped onto a windowsill, tucked into a shelf or just plonked on your desk as you work, the Roberts looks at home wherever it goes.
Give the Roberts a decent home and your reward will be clear, smooth sound that's far better than a radio of this size has any right to be. As we said in our review, "It’s a lively, rhythmically engaging sound that has a surprising amount of weight and punch to it, given the unit's size. The way it handles voices is a highlight, sounding clean, solid and detailed".
The (almost) pocket-sized unit offers a hefty 20 hours of battery life, while an expanded feature set means the Revival Petite 2 does a lot more than just pump out Radio 1. You can stream your own playlists from your smartphone via Bluetooth, play podcasts, listen to live sports and talk radio, while there's a 3.5mm headphone port if you want to get up close and personal with your tunes.
Our handsome test sample looked resplendent in a handsome Midnight Blue finish, but the deal above is just for the Deep Red colourway. If it's as nice as that blue shade, you'll end up with a product that really looks the part.
Check it out at John Lewis before stocks run dry.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
