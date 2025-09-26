What a bargain! We have spotted this dinky Award-winning portable radio at a stunning discount

This is quite the steal! We've been keeping our eye on the price of the Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 for quite some time, but it rarely goes far below its £100 launch price tag.

Luckily, though, this five-star radio has dropped to an impressive discount at last. You can pick it up from John Lewis for £80 today.

Offering lively sound as well as a range of handy features, this is a deal well worth a second look.

If you're after a super-portable DAB radio that looks great, sounds better and does a lot more than you might expect, the Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 is not hard to recommend.

Its meagre footprint is roughly the size of an iPhone or a soft drink can, meaning you can put it pretty much anywhere you like. Perched on a kitchen countertop, popped onto a windowsill, tucked into a shelf or just plonked on your desk as you work, the Roberts looks at home wherever it goes.

Give the Roberts a decent home and your reward will be clear, smooth sound that's far better than a radio of this size has any right to be. As we said in our review, "It’s a lively, rhythmically engaging sound that has a surprising amount of weight and punch to it, given the unit's size. The way it handles voices is a highlight, sounding clean, solid and detailed".

The (almost) pocket-sized unit offers a hefty 20 hours of battery life, while an expanded feature set means the Revival Petite 2 does a lot more than just pump out Radio 1. You can stream your own playlists from your smartphone via Bluetooth, play podcasts, listen to live sports and talk radio, while there's a 3.5mm headphone port if you want to get up close and personal with your tunes.

Our handsome test sample looked resplendent in a handsome Midnight Blue finish, but the deal above is just for the Deep Red colourway. If it's as nice as that blue shade, you'll end up with a product that really looks the part.

Check it out at John Lewis before stocks run dry.

