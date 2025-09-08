In a world full of boxy tech, Roberts has decided to launch the retro-tastic Reva: a DAB+ radio with Bluetooth streaming, which visually stands out from the crowd.

Essentially a trapezium cabinet with soft, rounded corners, Roberts describes the Reva radio as its “most luxurious radio to date,” promising audio performance to match its looks. It will be available in Black Leatherette, Pastel Cream Leatherette and Cherry Wood finishes.

On the business end, the Reva’s 2.2kg body packs in a combination of a 3.5-inch woofer and 1.5-inch tweeter, housed in a ported bass enclosure design, all of which promises to deliver a “rich and vibrant sound” – though you’ll have to wait for our full review to confirm it meets the mark.

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)

The Reva supports DAB, DAB+, and FM radio tuners, with capacity for saving 40 station presets (20 FM, 20 DAB). It also has a dot-matrix LCD screen for displaying station information and track details, with five brightness settings at your disposal.

You can also stream music from your favourite app thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, with the standard SBC and AAC codecs supported.

Practical features include adjustable equaliser settings, adjustable sleep timer for those who enjoy falling asleep to radio plays, and dual alarm functionality with snooze options, allowing separate wake-up times for weekdays and weekends.

Around the back, you'll find a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening, a 3.5mm aux input to plug in MP3 players or other audio devices, and a USB-C port for charging your smartphone.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Roberts Radio)

Available for £199 in the UK, the new Roberts Reva will be available directly from Roberts Radio from 8th September, with John Lewis stores and online availability following on 22nd September.

That price point slots it firmly in between two five-star radios: Roberts’ tiny Roberts Revival Petite 2 (£100) and the Ruark Audio R1S (£299), both of which are current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. Stay tuned to see how the new Reva matches up against its peers.

MORE

Best DAB radios 2025: the best-sounding digital radios that we highly recommend

Read our Roberts Revival Petite 2 review

Check out the Ruark Audio R1S review