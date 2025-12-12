There may not be as many great audio deals in the run up to Christmas as there is on Black Friday, but there’s still a few out there that are more than worthy of just a brief perusal. This deal on the Award-winning Røde NTH-100 wired headphones is one of them.

The comfortable and great-sounding NTH-100 are some of the best headphones we’ve reviewed at their original price of £149. Now they can be yours for £89 at Amazon, which is nearly half off that.

Ok, so this is slightly more expensive than the £84 we saw them going for on Black Friday, but £89 remains an absolute steal for wired headphones as good as this. So, why not check them out and grab yourself an absolute cracker of a deal this Christmas?

The Australian audio manufacturer has judged the clamping force of these closed-back wired cans nicely, while ‘CoolTech’ gel in the memory foam earcups means they can be used comfortably for hours at a time. Røde’s ‘FitLock’ system also means that once you’ve adjusted the headband into a comfortable position, you can secure it in place.

In terms of other features, they are supplied with a 2.4m cable that has a 3.5mm jack at one end and a ‘twist-to-lock’ plug at the other.

Their 40mm drivers also have a claimed frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz, which is more than enough for human hearing.

During our testing, we found them an “almost fanatically insightful and revealing listen, happy to dish all the details no matter how minor and/or fleeting.”

Their midrange really stood out too: “even the most slight variations in tone or timbre are picked up on, even momentary shifts in harmonic detail are identified – so without being in any way dispassionate, the Røde are as informative as a 24-hour rolling news channel”.

It’s rare to find a pair of headphones that are suitable for both casual listening and business-like purposes, such as mixing or monitoring. But what is especially remarkable about the NTH-100 is they do an adequate job of both, which is almost unheard of at this price point.

Now that they’re retailing for almost half our testing price, these already-remarkable qualities seem pretty incredible. On that note, if you’re in the market for some wired headphones this Christmas, we’d strongly encourage you to take a look at them for £89 at Amazon.

