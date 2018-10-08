Best stereo speakers 2018

Product of the year
KEF R3
These superb standmounters set the standard at this price
Best buys
Dali Spektor 2
These Dalis offer a degree of entertainment their rivals can't match
Monitor Audio Bronze 2
Monitor Audio's Bronze range delivers again - the Bronze 2s are stunning
Mission QX-2
These hugely enjoyable speakers stand out among the competition
KEF Q350
Stunning clarity and refined detail makes the Q350s a cut above the rest
Revel Concerta2 M16
The entertaining M16s are hard to beat for under a grand
Dynaudio Special Forty
These 40th anniversary Dynaudios are classic in looks but cutting edge in ability
Fyne Audio F302
Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these mouth-watering speakers
Dali Oberon 5
These superb floorstanders are right up there with the best
Fyne Audio F501
A thrillingly accomplished set of speakers from this relative newcomer
ProAc Response DT8
These towers deliver sparkling performance thanks to some clever engineering
Spendor A7
Elegant Spendor floorstanders delight with their dynamic sound
Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2
Superb sound and a smart design make the Ruark MR1s a class-leader
Acoustic Energy AE1 Active
The AE1 Active speakers outperform plenty of more expensive options