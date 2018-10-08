Trending

Best turntables 2018

Product of the year

Best turntable £500-£1000

Rega Planar 3/Elys 2

Read the full review here

The best value turntable on the market

Best buys

Best turntable under £200

Pro-Ject Primary E

Read the full review here

This budget deck makes a great first turntable

Best turntable £200-£500

Rega Planar 1

Read the full review here

The level of performance defies the affordable price tag

Best turntable over £1000

Rega Planar 6/Ania

Read the full review here

Rega has produced a wonderfully refined, articulate and precise turntable

Best USB turntable

Sony PS-HX500

Read the full review here

Want great sound and the option to rip your vinyl in hi-res? This turntable has it all