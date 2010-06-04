Trending

Off the Wall Profile review

This racks got retro styling, and holds its own with both sound and vision. One to watch for the money Tested at £329.00

Our Verdict

It's got cool, retro styling, and more importantly, can hold its own at this price point – one to watch out for

For

  • Great styling
  • power block included
  • reference quality sound

Against

  • Slightly flimsy rear cover

Retro-styling and simple design are the orders of the day here, with two neat, but not overly wide, shelves behind glass doors.

A curved rear makes this ideal for pushing in to a corner and the (rather flimsy) rear cover conceals a handy four-way power block.

Listening to Gorillaz' Stylo there's plenty to like, with the rack showing no signs of hindering a reference quality sound.

The same is true for TV images. This rack comfortably holds its own for the money.

