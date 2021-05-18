Yamaha unveils new flagship 8K AV receivers with HDMI 2.1

Yamaha has announced a trio of new home cinema amplifiers, reports FlatpanelsHD. The RX-A4A, RX-A6A and flagship RX-A8A support Dolby Atmos and Auro-3D. They also boast HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K@120fps and 8K@60fps which, on the face of it, sounds like a huge boost for your home cinema and gaming.

We say 'on the face of it' because the company's previous crop of high-end 8K receivers were blighted by a faulty HDMI 2.1 chip that meant some units weren't able to support 4K gaming at 120Hz. The same HDMI 2.1 glitch affected Denon and Marantz's 2020 8K AV receivers.

A hardware fix is on the way for these Denon and Marantz AVRs, but Yamaha has said only that it's "still investigating" a solution for its models.

So, will Yamaha's latest range of AV receivers work as promised? We certainly hope so, and the company says it has "taken a development period of about 3 years to renew the housing and circuit configuration". It's also confirmed that the new models are "compatible with the latest HDMI standards (ALLM, VRR, QMS and QFT)".

Spec-wise, the new RX-A4A, RX-A6A and RX-A8A provide 7, 9 and 11 channels respectively. They're not short of tech, either. Wireless connectivity includes AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and MusicCast. There's also built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant compatibility and high-resolution music playback via Amazon Music HD and Deezer HiFi.

Yamaha's new AV receivers will be available in Japan in "late July/early August". There's no word yet on UK or US availability.

