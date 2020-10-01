Walmart and Target announce huge sales events to rival Amazon Prime Day

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Walmart and Target are clearly full of praise for their biggest rival, Amazon. Why? Because both retail giants have recently announced their own, slightly-rebranded versions of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

In what will be a swift run up to Black Friday this year, all three major US retailers are vying for your a chunk of your time (and wallet) with their own massive bargain bonanza events, all at the same time.

What new renamed sales events should you look out for? Walmart (which just happened to launch its own Prime-rivalling subscription service last month, Walmart Plus) will run a five-day 'Big Save' event, while Target is launching its own Prime competitor called 'Deals Days'.

The dates? Target's Deals Days event is easy to remember since it lines up exactly with Prime Day, running from 13th-14th October.

Walmart meanwhile has decided to go twice as long and then some, starting earlier and finishing later than Prime Day. Its Big Save event is slated to run from 11th -15th October, kicking off at 11am ET. Some items will even be available for next-day delivery or collection, too.

A couple of Walmart's deals have already been drip-fed; tasters of what's to come on the big day(s) proper, including this Roku streamer which will be $10 off when deals go live.

Whether it's a top deal on a new Amazon Echo, Sonos smart speaker, set of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless headphones or a Fire tablet you're after, sit tight, keep checking the above links (and countless more in our product-specific Deals section) and stay up to date with us. We'll be bringing you the best bargains we see ahead of the big events.

Want to get stuck in, update your system and/or buy gifts for a loved one but not sure of the best products to buy? Relax, you're here now. The What Hi-Fi? 2020 Awards-winners will be announced in just a few short days, and if we've handed it a gong, you can rest assured it'll be well received when it arrives at your front door.

