Toshiba brings Android TV and built-in Alexa mics to its 2020 TVs

Toshiba dished out most of its IFA 2019 masterstrokes ahead of this year’s Berlin tech binge but it did save a little TV news for the main event itself.

Like a lot of the manufacturers here, Toshiba has unveiled a range of Android TVs for 2020 along with some Alexa TVs which have the microphones built into the bezels rather than using USB accessories.

The Android TVs will run Android Pie and have both Chromecast and Google Assistant built in. Users will be able to cast shows from their portable devices as well as enjoy the full suite of apps which Android offers.

Through voice control, you can quickly navigate to your favourite shows, search the web and activate other smart home devices such as thermostats, lights and everything else.

The Alexa TVs, which come in 32in and other small screen sizes, will offer similar functions. Owners can use their voices to turn their TVs on and off, change channels and inputs, adjust volume and open apps as well as do non-viewing tasks such as getting news updates, setting reminders and playing tracks from Amazon Music. Just as with Google Assistant, smart home device control is also possible.

Toshiba’s 2020 line-up will continue to include the company’s trio of picture technology, Dolby Atmos and 4K resolution depending upon the size of screen.

