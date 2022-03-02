The LG 48GQ900 is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 support

LG is set to release its first OLED gaming monitor as part of its UltraGear range later this year.

The 48-inch LG 48GQ900 will feature a WOLED panel with 4K resolution and a 10-bit colour HDR display. Unlike LG's OLED TVs, it will also have an anti-glare low reflection coating on the screen.

(Image credit: LG)

While it's not yet known how many inputs the 48GQ900 will offer, LG has confirmed it will include DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 ports supporting VRR (variable refresh rate) and 4K@120Hz signals from the PS5, Xbox Series X and high-end gaming PCs.

As part of LG's UltraGear series, it sports the range's signature branding and purple light elements at the rear. The sleek borderless design also includes built-in speakers and a V-shaped desktop pedestal.

The LG 48GQ900 will launch during the second half of this year, with pricing and full specifications available closer to the time.

