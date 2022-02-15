Alienware's QD-OLED monitor to be priced just $1299, arriving 'early this spring'

Dell's Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor became one of the first QD-OLED products ever revealed when it was unveiled at CES 2022 just over one month ago, alongside Samsung’s long-awaited QD-OLED monitor and Sony's A95K QD-OLED TV.

But while Samsung is apparently struggling with QD-OLED production (which, if more recent reports are to be believed, will delay their release) Dell has announced that its Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display will arrive "early this Spring" and for the surprisingly palatable asking fee of just $1299 (around £960 or AU$1820).

As noted by HDTVTest, Alienware's proposition is a curved monitor and, as the name suggests, it is chiefly intended for gaming, boasting 3440x1440 pixels, a 175Hz refresh rate and 0.1 milliseconds response time.

QD-OLED is a new technology which works by combining self-emissive OLEDs with Quantum Dots, theoretically combining the perfect blacks and impeccable contrast of the former with the vibrancy and brightness of the latter.

This new TV technology was pioneered by Samsung Display, which manufactures the panels for the Sony A95K – the thing is, there's still no official release date for the flagship Sony TV either.

Could Dell be about to pip the two TV leviathans to the punch? The firm has said that its Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 connections plus support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. The stand should also offer swivel, height and tilt adjustments and there’s a three-year warranty – which also covers the dreaded burn-in.

Remember the name though: it could be the first QD-OLED display from any brand to become officially available...

