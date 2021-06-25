Microsoft's 'Designed for Xbox' gaming monitors are ideal for Series X and S

Microsoft has announced a range of 'Designed for Xbox' gaming monitors created with the visual capabilities of Xbox Series X and Series S in mind. The displays support HDMI 2.1 and allow for higher refresh rates and smoother graphics.

"We worked closely with leading display manufacturers including Philips, ASUS, and Acer over the last two years to prepare these products to take full advantage of Xbox Series X|S and HDMI 2.1," reads the Microsoft blog post. Select monitors in the range will even be stamped with a new “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge.

So far, three monitors have been judged worthy of the 'best of the best' badge: the 55-inch Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, the 43-inch ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ and the 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV.

The Philips model – a display with built-in soundbar tuned by Bowers & Wilkins – will set you back around £1000 at Amazon ($1600, AU$2200). Hardly cheap but it does offer 4K at 120Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for low latency HDR gaming, and Philips' Ambiglow lighting technology.

The 43-inch Asus also supports 4K at 120Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000 certification that promises "true-to-life colours". It's due to hit stores in October.

Last but not least there's the 28-inch Acer. It offers 4K @120Hz gaming, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and a claimed 1ms response time. Microsoft claims it's one of the first monitors to be "TUV/Eyesafe certified", reducing strain on gamers’ eyes during extend play. It's out in the States in the Fall, priced at $950.

Want more features from your flatscreen? How about taking a look at our pick of the best gaming TVs?

