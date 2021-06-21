Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Australia: huge savings on headphones, soundbars, hi-fi and more

How to shop during Prime Day 2021 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up in the lead up to Prime Day 2021 and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Amazon Prime Day has landed, with the retail giant's sales kicking off at midnight Monday June 21 and carrying on until 5pm Wednesday June 23.

There are awesome deals on the hottest Sony and Bose headphones, as well as plenty of other hi-fi and AV kit, and we've dug up the tastiest treats on offer to share with you below.

As always, not all the offers from Amazon will be live from the get-go, with deals landing periodically over the 65-hour period, and typically lasting

We'll keep updating this page with deals as and when they go live, so stick to this page if you'd like to score a bargain on headphones, TVs, AV receivers and other sweet tech.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals in Australia

Lightning deals

Lightning Deal! Bose SoundLink Colour II | AU$199.95 AU$119 (save AU$80.95) Need yourself a tiny and cute portable soundbox? This groovy little unit from Bose is discounted by nearly half price, making its already-affordable price even more appealing. It's splash-proof, features multipoint Bluetooth and a built-in microphone for phone calls, and comes in a turbo yellow colour – what more do you need? This Lightning Deal ends at 5pm AEST on June 21.View Deal

Lightning Deal! B&O Play M3 | AU$495 AU$339 (save AU$156) This simple yet striking speaker from B&O offers lush audio and multi-room connectivity in an elegant and compact form – ideal for spreading music around the hom ein style. Amazon Prime members can save an awesome AU$156, but hurry as this Lightning Deal has limited units on offer. This Lightning Deal ends at 11:45pm AEST on June 21View Deal

Headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 on Amazon (save AU$269) Boses's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are discounted by almost half price on Amazon at the moment, in Black and Silver with Soapstone being a touch more expensive at AU$377. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$319 on Amazon (save AU$180) Sony's latest WH-1000XM4 headphones are the company's best when it comes to both ANC and audio, offering intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and a pleasing, warm audio profile – the combo of which makes for a cosy audio blanket. This is the biggest discount we've seen on these cans, with the Silver option going for just AU$319 (and the Black currently AU$346), so save yourself AU$180 at Amazon now.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless | AU$599 AU$349.90 (save AU$249.100 With solid noise cancelling, convenient features like auto-pause, and the superbly clear audio that Sennheiser is known for, these Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are a great set of cans (check out our 5-star What Hi-Fi review to find out more). Amazon is discounting both the Black and the Sandy White models by a massive 41% – and don't worry if the sale listing doesn't mention that they're the 3rd-gen models, we checked the model number (‎M3 AEBT XL) to be sure that they are. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$399 AU$285 on Amazon (save AU$114) If the Sony and other Bose cans above seem a little too expensive, it wasn't so long ago that the QuietComfort 35 II was the king of the wireless ANC headphone market. While regularly discounted at this stage, this is still an exceptional price on quality audio and noise-cancelling. You’ll save AU$114 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT | AU$299 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$130) If you're looking for Sennheiser's famously well-balanced audio in a wireless and comfortable package, these are the cans for you. Heavily discounted on Amazon, these headphones offer noise cancellation (albeit not class-leading quality) and solid sound for substantially less than the competition. Now discounted in both black and white on Amazon.View Deal

Jabra Elite 45h wireless on-ear headphones | AU$179 $89 (save AU$90) For the price, the Jabra Elite 45h offered one of the best value wireless on-ear experiences around, thanks to their weighty yet balanced sound and impressive battery life, so slash that price in half and what do you get? For less than a hundred bucks, you can get a Bluetooth 5-touting pair of on-ears with an insane 50-hour battery life.View Deal

Home Entertainment

Teac 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV | AU$999 AU$579 at Amazon (save AU$420) This 65-inch LED TV from Teac features a 4K display with HDR support and runs on the Android 9 OS, allowing Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Stan, Kayo and more to be accessed directly through the TV. Take an awesome 42% off this Teac telly at Amazon at the moment, bringing the total cost down by a massive AU$420.View Deal

TCL 55P615 4K smart TV | AU$799 AU$595 (save AU$204) While TCL TVs are certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum, they offer excellent value for their price tag. This 55-inch 4K smart TV is powered by Android and, as such, offers all the apps you could wan thanks to its avvess to Google Play Store and Google Assistant. Save. Just over AU$200 on this deal.View Deal

Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar | AU$329 AU$197 at Amazon (save AU$132) Looking for a super affordable way to lift your TV's audio game? This SR-B20A soundbar from Yamaha is already dirt cheap, but knock an extra third off that price and you've got yourself a powerful bit of kit for next-to-nothing. In our Australian What Hi-Fi review, we praised its impressive sound for the price, even without the need for a subwoofer, and the inclusion of Bluetooth streaming and app control.View Deal

Sony HT-RT40 5.1 Home Cinema system | AU$699 AU$399 (save AU$300) For a more affordable way to bring your TV's audio into the world of surround sound, this Sony package offers a compact and elegant 5.1-channel solution. The central soundbar offers a centre, front-left and front-right audio setup, while the two tall-boy rear speakers fill out the surround setup and the sub brings the deep, rumbling immersion to life. What's more, the full setup is almost half price at Amazon at the moment.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$99 AU$59 on Amazon (save AU$40) It's certainly not the biggest discount we've ever seen, but AU$40 goes a long way on an already cheap product, and the brand new 4K version of Amazon's Fire TV Stick is hot property at the moment. So if you're going to get your hands on one, you may as well save the AU$40 that the retail giant is offering. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$59 AU$19 (save AU$40) For less than AU$20, you can kit your home out with Amazon's own tiny smart speaker, or at this price, get a handful of them to spread around the house! It may be last generation's model, it's certainly still a solid smart speaker solution, and it's available in four different colours.View Deal

Nintendo Switch console | AU$469 AU$348 on Amazon (save AU$121) Rarely found much below the retail price, the Nintendo Switch is both a handheld console and one you can dock to play on your big screen. Both the Grey and the Neon models are discounted by a solid AU$121 right now, taking it down to AU$348 – one of the better prices we've seen on this system.View Deal

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$429 on Amazon (save AU$70) The latest generation of consoles are still super fresh on the market (and very rarely in stock), so seeing AU$70 off the Xbox Series S is certainly worth a look. It's not quite as powerful as the Series X, but if you're looking for a more compact and casual entry into the current generation of gaming, you should probably pounce on this opportunity.View Deal

Hi-Fi & other

Yamaha RX-V385 5.1ch AV receiver | AU$549 AU$349 (save AU$200) With this solid AU$200 discount from Amazon, you can score Yamaha's RX-V385 for a super low AU$349. This'll net you a 5.1-channel AV receiver with 70W power output, 4K/60 support, automatic sound optimisation, Bluetooth connectivity, bi-amp connection for front speakers, and plenty more.View Deal

Denon AVR-X550BT 5.2ch AV receiver | AU$699 AU$498 on Amazon (save AU$201) If you're chasing a more affordable receiver option for a slightly more compact home cinema setup, this 5.2-channel Denon AV receiver could be the go. It features five discrete power amps, 4K HDR input, Bluetooth connectivity, and a measuring microphone to finetune its audio settings for your space. It's discounted a further AU$201 on its already reasonable price, so grab it from Amazon.View Deal

Assorted Vinyl records | Prime members save 30% Looking to stock up on fresh wax or flesh out your collection with some sorely missing classics? If you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial) then you can save an awesome 30% on a huge range of vinyl during the Prime Day sales. Have a virtual crate dig and and pick out some real treasures!View Deal

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker | AU$199 AU$111.20 (save AU$87.80) If you want to make sure you've got the music with you wherever you go, this compact cylinder of a speaker from Sony is your guy. Discounted by close to half price at Amazon, there's no reason not to grab the SRS-XB23 – from Sony's latest Extra Bass range – and put its 12-hour batery life and IP67 waterproof rating to the test on the road. Take it to a barbecue, the beach or even on a hike and don't let the music die – available in Black, Taupe, Coral or Blue.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth smart speaker | AU$279 AU$165 (save AU$114) Amazon Prime members can save a strong AU$114 on this smart speaker from Ultimate Ears. Here at What Hi-Fi, we gave the UE Blast 5 stars for its great portable design, exciting and dynamic sound, and simplicity of use. The Ultimate Ears range of portable Bluetooth speakers has long been a favourite in Australia, the Blast offers all that the Boom series does and adds Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, making it decidedly smarter.View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021 in Australia?

Prime Day 2019 was a two-day sale of pretty much non-stop deals that started at midnight on 15th July, 2019. In Australia, it kicked off at local AEST time, but ended when the sales event finished in the US, making for a marathon 65-hour shopping event. Back in 2018, it was a 36-hour shopping spree that landed on 16th July.

The Prime Day 2020 sales were pushed back to October 13, kicking things off on midnight (local time) with sales extending via US sellers until 6PM on October 15, totalling an insane 66 hours.

This year, following strong reports and rumours that the event will be head at the usual time of year in mid-July, it's now been confirmed that Amazon Prime Day in Australia will run from June 21 (12am AEST) and continue across June 22 and 23.

As has been the case the last two years, Amazon's Australian sales will last a total of 65 hours, with the first two dates dedicated to Australian stockists and the last 17 hours carrying on the discounts via US and UK sellers.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Starting out in the US, Amazon Prime Day quickly grew into a major online shopping event full of huge discounts and savings on the latest and greatest tech, and naturally there's a selection of hi-fi and AV gear amongst it.

It began as a single day (hence the name) but has swollen to a multi-day event now, with fresh bargains dropping across a two (and a bit) day period in Australia.

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now-annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Prime members are also able to take advantage of time-limited 'Lightning deals', alongside those broader Prime Day deals available across the site.

Amazon Australia promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

Last year, Prime Day ran in the UK, US, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Singapore, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and, of course, Australia.