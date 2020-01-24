Super Bowl TV deal: Samsung 50in 4K TV now just $295

Samsung is getting in on the Super Bowl TV deal action with fresh savings on the company's dependable line of budget 4K TVs.

The Samsung NU6900 is an entry-level LED TV model that launched in 2018, and it's definitely one to consider now that its price has dropped again ahead of the big game. The biggest bargain is on the 50 inch model below.

The NU6900 range represents Samsung's step-up model from HD to 4K. So it's an entry-level TV.

It's a flat panel, LED display, complete with Samsung's 120 Motion Rate and Auto Motion Plus for smooth motion, and PurColor, which promises to deliver a wide spectrum of colours.

On subject of colors, the TV does support HDR, including Samsung's own HDR10+, ensuring you get access not only to 4K video but the benefits of high dynamic range color.

Samsung's smart TV platform is one of the better ones and here you can use Universal Guide to search all your available TV content at once. You can use the Samsung SmartThings app to control your TV and other smart devices in one place, too.

There's Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, two HDMI inputs, with support for Audio Return Channel, plus a USB connection and DLNA streaming.