Stream your vinyl with this wireless Audio-Technica turntable

The new Audio-Technica AT-LP60BT has integrated Bluetooth so you can stream your records to wireless headphones and speakers.

Turntables were, somewhat surprisingly, the talk of the town during CES 2016, thanks in no small part to the new Technics SL-1200 and an intriguing new vinyl-ripping turntable from Sony.

Audio-Technica also had a new record player on show, complete with a neat trick under its dust cover. Launching alongside the company's new headphones, the AT-LP60BT turntable has integrated Bluetooth so you can listen to your records using any wireless speakers, headphones or other receivers.

A 3.5mm audio input allows you to connect other non-wireless devices and take advantage of the turntable's Bluetooth connection to stream your tunes.

If you'd rather use a cable connection, then thanks to the built-in phono stage you can connect straight to powered speakers. There are stereo analogue and headphone connections, too.

The turntable comes supplied with an MM phono cartridge and a replaceable stylus.

Available in black or white, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60BT costs £169 and is due on sale this month.

