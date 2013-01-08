Sony has announced two new 4K Ultra HD TVs at CES 2013, as well as revealing the world's first 4K OLED TV (just beating Panasonic to the punch), and now we have details on the big question of native 4K content.

Sony has confirmed to us that customers who buy a 4K Ultra HD TV will receive a server with 4K content loaded on board, allowing them to make the most of the TV's 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Sony 4K server

Sony tells us, "Sony Electronics is offering, as a bonus loaned exclusively to U.S. customers purchasing the 84in Sony 4K LED TV, the video player which comes loaded with content, including full-length Hollywood features and a gallery of videos, creating the first true home 4K experience. Currently there are no plans to extend this outside the U.S."

That last line is a sucker punch for the rest of us, and leaves the UK in the dark on native 4K content for now. Not a problem unique to Sony, of course.

Sony: Mastered in 4K

Also new, and causing some confusion, is a new line of Blu-ray discs from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, which will carry the 'Mastered in 4K' badge.

Sony tells us, "SPHE will begin releasing Blu-rays with the new 'Mastered in 4K' line this year, and anticipate the initial slate to be comprised of more than ten titles.

"These titles – including fan favorites such as Moneyball, The Other Guys and The Karate Kid – benefit from an existing 4K master, from which the high quality 1080p picture is derived.

"SPHE plans to follow this initial wave with select additional titles throughout the year."

So it remains close but no cigar on the 4K Ultra HD content question for now. Interested in Sony 4K TV? Read our review of the 84in 4K KD-84X9005 TV.

