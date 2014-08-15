The BioSport earphones claim to merge "lifestyle requirements with technology innovation to enhance the fitness experience." The earphones use built-in biometric sensors to measure your heart rate and collect fitness data. Initially, users will be required to use the RunKeeper app to access heart-rate data, but SMS Audio has said more applications will be supported in the future.

The BioSports are charged via the 3.5mm gold-plated jack, meaning users will never lose power and they're also IPX4 rated to protect against sweat and water. A patented ear-hook designed also ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

Brian M. Nohe, president of SMS Audio said: "With the introduction of the SMS Audio BioSport In-Ear Headphones powered by Intel, we're now the first to provide this level of integrated, seamless and helpful biometric information to inspire customers to advance their fitness experiences."

Michael Bell, corporate VP and general manager of the New Devices Group at Intel commented: "With SMS Audio, we will bring smart headphones to market that eliminate the inconvenience of add-on devices with an integrated, one-device fitness accessory offering high-end style and premier sound quality for an exceptional fitness experience."

The SMS Audio BioSport in-ear headphones will be available from the SMS Audio website in Q4 of 2014. Pricing will be confirmed at a later date.

