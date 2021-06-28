Sennheiser CX True Wireless: budget earbuds with a 27-hour battery

Sennheiser offers such a broad range of headphones, we aren't surprised that it has entered the budget true wireless earbuds market with the brand-new CX True Wireless.

The German audio brand launched the CX 400BT last September as more affordable alternatives to its premium Momentum True Wireless 2, but it is now going even more affordable to compete with the burgeoning competition at the lower end of the market – namely the class-leading Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ and Google Pixel Buds A-Series.

The CX True Wireless – priced £120 / AU$199 and available in matte black or white from 8th July – utilise the company's proprietary TrueResponse transducer, which is designed and manufactured at the HQ in Germany and found in more premium models in the company's line-up. So here's to hoping that their sound performance is strong.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Unsurprisingly at this price, there's no noise-cancelling, but on the still rather generous menu is Sennheiser's Smart Control App with a built-in EQ; Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC and aptX support; 27 hours total battery – nine from the earbuds, 18 from the charging case; and dual microphones for clear voice pick-up during calls.

The earphones are also IPX4-rated splash resistance and feature on-bud touch controls that are customisable in the app.

More uniquely (and a handy feature if you ask us) is the CX True Wireless' ‘role switching’ function, which allows either earbud to be used on its own.

The Sennheiser CX True Wireless comes into an increasingly crowded market at this price level, but going by the brand's track record in the space, we wouldn't bet against them making a mark on it.

