Save on Amazon Echo speakers ahead of Valentine's Day

Amazon is currently offering savings across several of its Alexa-powered smart Echo and Fire devices, so if you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's present (now that the Super Bowl is done and dusted) you may want to head over to Amazon.com.

Because what says "I love you" better than the gifting of a smart speaker? (Don't answer that.)

The Echo (2nd gen) is now only $69.99, down from $99.99, matching the price it was discounted to over the holidays.

The Echo Show has dropped from $229.99 to $179.99, while the smaller Spot is $99.99 after receiving a $30 discount.

The Fire TV Cube is now $79.99 (usually $119.99), too.

These are all 'limited time' deals running until Valentine's Day.

